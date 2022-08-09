 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 425 of WW3. Explosions at the Russian Black Sea Fleet, possible movement of Ukraine across the Dnipro, but sure, Wagner - you try that no POW policy of yours and see how that works out for you. This is your Monday Ukraine invasion thread   (kyivpost.com) divider line
75
    More: News, Prisoner of war, Russia, International law, Vladimir Putin, Central African Republic, Kiev, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Ukrainians  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Apr 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because some people here might not have been aware of this...
/s

Russia ignores international humanitarian law, terrorizing civilians and destroying residential buildings

According to the General Staff, the Russians launched 1 missile and 46 air strikes in the past day alone. We carried out 60 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian occupiers are stealing Ukraine's grain harvest

According to the report of the General Staff, in the city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, the so-called Russian occupation "authorities" are trying to export stolen grain by loading it onto enemy cargo ships.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Fun" in Crimea

The occupying "authorities" of Sevastopol reported an attack by surface drones. Of course, they claim the destruction of drones and the absence of damage.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Chernihiv region
Since the very morning, the Russians, probably from self-propelled guns, have struck the village of Gremyach 13 times.

📍 Kharkiv region
Last day, the enemy continued to attack areas of border and front-line settlements of Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyan districts.

📍 Kherson region
Over the past day, the enemy carried out 83 shellings, firing 412 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs and aviation. Due to the Russian aggression, two people died, six were injured.

📍 Daughter
On April 23, it became known about 2 more people killed by Russians in Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. 2 more people in the region were injured.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Yesterday, the enemy fired artillery at the town of Ochakiv. There are no casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
The enemy attacked Nikopol again. The city was hiat with barrel artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy attacked Orihiv, Gulyaipole, Rivnopillia and 17 other peaceful towns and villages with various types of weapons. The terrorists carried out 94 artillery strikes, one rocket attack, 4 airstrikes, 3 from rocket launchers and 10 using UAVs.

📍 Sumshchyna
In the morning, the Russians carried out mortar attacks on the communities of Bilopolska (1 volley) and Velikopysarovska (9 volleys).
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Bukovyna, the UOC MP church was burned down at night

This was reported by the police of the Chernivtsi region.

In the village of Milieve, Chernivtsi region, the church in honor of Reverend Iov Pochaivskyi, which is subordinate to the UOC MP, burned down. The police have already arrested a suspect in the arson attack. He turned out to be a 34-year-old resident of the village of Ispas.
Currently, primary investigative actions are being conducted to establish the circumstances and motives of the committed offenses.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The situation on the border with Belarus is fully under control

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Security Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

"We are not recording any unusual situations along the border line. Of course, the Russian military continues to remain there, but they are involved in training and their number has not changed in recent times. And we do not see a tendency to increase," he said .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU detained an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Cherkasy

At the behest of the enemy, the attacker collected information about the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the region. In addition, the accused person spread fakes about the war in Ukraine and justified the actions of the occupiers on the banned Vkontakte social network.

Subsequently, the Russian agent received another hostile task - to get a job at a local self-government body to carry out intelligence and subversive activities "inside" the institution.

Currently, the criminal has been selected as a preventive measure - detention. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, we can fleece some rubes if we build a wall.

The occupiers in Crimea are building fortifications in order to finally launder money

This was announced by the head of the joint coordination press center of the southern defense forces Nataliya Gumenyuk on the air of the telethon.

"The bureaucratic potential, which has accumulated in Crimea and felt quite calm during the annexation, realizes that it is time to collect things and is trying to launder money at the last. Where a lot of money is allocated for defense structures, they, imitating this activity, understanding its senselessness, can turn certain capitals to their advantage," she said.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It appears to have been an active weekend along the lines, and it looks like maybe shaping attacks are happening after all. Come for Wagner saying no POWs and then stay for them getting into a running gunfight with the Russian army. It's your overnight war news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian Farmer Builds Own Demining Machine
Demining resources in Ukraine are limited and already fully occupied with priority tasks. This is forcing farmers to take drastic measures to try to gain access to their land.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


Incredible Head-Cam Footage Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Fighting Off Russian Attack Near Bakhmut
Russian attackers are at one stage so close a Ukrainian soldier shouts: "What's up orcs? It's our field, f••k off."

Wagner Boss Says Forces Won't Take Any More Prisoners in Ukraine
He was reacting to a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel posting of an alleged recording of what it said were two Ukrainians deciding to shoot a Russian prisoner of war.

A Momentous Battle for the Future of Ukraine Approaches - Intel Chief
The head of Ukrainian military intelligence noted that the public discussions about a counter-offensive has a positive effect on morale, but makes preparations more difficult.

Freed British POW with Ukrainian State Award Now Blocked from Schengen Zone
Briton and serving Ukrainian Marine Aiden Aslin was freed in a prisoner swap and travelled back to England. Now Germany has created an unexpected obstacle to his return to Ukraine.

Ukraine Defense Minister Pivots Toward War Crimes at 11th Ramstein Gathering
Although the Ramstein summits are usually about what additional weapons can be funneled into Ukraine, eyes are now turning toward an end game played out in front of an international tribunal.

Georgia Refused to Provide Military Aid to Ukraine and Now Repairs Russian Warplanes
A Georgian businessman, who holds a British Passport, is involved in repairing Russian military aircraft.

Zelensky Endorses New Sanctions on Russians and Foreigners Seen to be Abetting Them
New Ukrainian sanctions include Sheikh of Mali, Swiss, French, and other foreign-registered pro-Russian companies.

EXPLAINED: How Russia's Experience Gained in Bakhmut Could Backfire When Ukraine Counterattacks
Moscow's troops will find themselves having to switch from localized assaults in small formations to defending en masse against a better-equipped mechanized Ukrainian offensive.

Moscow Slams US After Russian Journalists Denied Visas for UN Visit
Moscow infuriated by Washington's ban on its journalists, says it will retaliate.

Portrait of a Russian-Speaker Willing to Die for Ukraine
So many Russian-speakers - and even ethnic Russians - are fighting and dying for Ukraine. It puts to lie all the propaganda used to justify the invasion.

'We Thought We Were Doomed': How Kyiv is Adapting to a New Normal
After a brutal winter marked by regular mass missile attacks, kamikaze drones and blackouts, Ukraine's capital is tentatively looking to what comes next.


China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after controversial comment from its ambassador to France.
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning said on April 24, as cited by Bloomberg, that Beijing "respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the Soviet Union's dissolution," adding that the country's position remains "unchanged."

UK Defense Ministry: Russia using its passports as 'Russification' tool in occupied Ukrainian territories.
Moscow-installed proxies in occupied Ukrainian territories are "almost certainly" forcing the local population to take Russian passports, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 24.

Russian state media: Drone with explosives falls near Moscow.
A drone allegedly filled with explosives fell in a forest belt in the Moscow region, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on April 24, citing a source in law enforcement.

Russian attacks hiat 9 Ukrainian regions, kill 4 civilians over past day.
At least 11 more people were injured in the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to local authorities.

General Staff: Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain from occupied territories.
Russian occupying authorities in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, are loading stolen Ukrainian grain onto Russian cargo ships to export it, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24.

General Staff: Russia forces doctors in Berdiansk to register for military service.
Russian forces in occupied Bediansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are forcing local doctors who have received Russian passports to register for military service, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24.

Russian occupying authority claims drone attack on Sevastopol.
Sevastopol came under attack by surface drones on April 24 at around 3:30 a.m., Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Sevastopol, claimed.

Media: Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia.
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia overnight on April 24, Suspilne news outlet reported. An air alert went off at around 2:40 a.m.

General Staff reports shootout between Wagner and regular Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast
A fight that broke out between soldiers of the Russian army and the infamous Wagner mercenary group escalated into a shootout in the occupied town of Stanytsia Luhanska in Russian-controlled Luhansk Oblast the General Staff reported on April 23 in its daily evening briefing.

And that's your lot. Hope folks are having a good day so far. Hug your loved ones and hope for the best.
Slavia Ukraini.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed excellent work in Bakhmut

"Another productive night - minus 4 occupiers, if they had walked closer to each other, we wouldn't have had to waste so many rounds," notes the sniper of the Special Operations Forces with the call sign "Rapira".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "Return Alive" Foundation purchased 1,460 machine guns for the Armed Forces

"The foundation independently purchased 1,460 7.62-mm machine guns for the Armed Forces for €6,570,000. This batch of weapons, which we contracted abroad for the first time in the history of the organization, was distributed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces to the most critical areas," - informed the fund.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, the occupiers hiat Kramatorsk with two rockets

This was reported in the city council.

As a result of the shelling, 43 private houses, a mobile dispensary, an educational institution, a religious building and a public transport stop were damaged.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Life is the highest value. Peace is the highest value. And the greatest meanness is to act aggressively against other people and wage bandit wars. Can Ukraine not resist terrorist aggression? No, because then we will lose our lives. And it's not just about something abstract. Those for whom life is worth nothing came to our land.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian state TV shows footage of Dmitry Peskov's son
Youtube H145LUNa6OI
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wagner and Russian army personnel my have gotten into a shootout with each other in occupied Luhansk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And good morning to all

Mirami - Соколи / The Falcons [Lyric Video] | Subscribe to @Mirami
Youtube TMuKsFeqFv4
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprisingly, Beijing is quickly walking back the Chinese ambassador to France's comments questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine and the EU will recognize and implement each other's court decisions

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

"Today, the Council of the EU agreed to establish contractual relations with Ukraine within the framework of the Hague Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters," the message reads.

In 2022, Ukraine ratified the Convention. It will enter into force on September 1, 2023. The Council of the EU notes that the convention will promote international trade between Ukraine and the EU.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Hey, we can fleece some rubes if we build a wall.

The occupiers in Crimea are building fortifications in order to finally launder money

This was announced by the head of the joint coordination press center of the southern defense forces Nataliya Gumenyuk on the air of the telethon.

"The bureaucratic potential, which has accumulated in Crimea and felt quite calm during the annexation, realizes that it is time to collect things and is trying to launder money at the last. Where a lot of money is allocated for defense structures, they, imitating this activity, understanding its senselessness, can turn certain capitals to their advantage," she said.


Steve Bannon is in Crimea?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I thought granting no quarter was a war crime?

Toss it on the pile I guess
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 15 through April 21 (Days 416 to 422) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sevastopol thing must have been probing attacks by Ukraine.  When they launch their attack on Sevastopol, I'm expecting a large scale drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet (as many drones and/or homemade cruise missiles as Ukraine can amass).
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Huh, I thought granting no quarter was a war crime?


But what if you only have dimes and nickels?
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The Sevastopol thing must have been probing attacks by Ukraine.  When they launch their attack on Sevastopol, I'm expecting a large scale drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet (as many drones and/or homemade cruise missiles as Ukraine can amass).


Got a long wait for that.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think these guys don't like each other.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: "Fun" in Crimea

The occupying "authorities" of Sevastopol reported an attack by surface drones. Of course, they claim the destruction of drones and the absence of damage.


I like the claim that one of the drones exploded "without damaging any facilities."  Judging by the video (https://nitter.net/Osinttechnical/status/1650332038229008386), it was neutralized by the side of a ship before it could reach its target on shore.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Huh, I thought granting no quarter was a war crime?

Toss it on the pile I guess


Not even the act, just announcing it is a war crime.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prigozhin said... his group did not want to breach international law

This is akin to Jeffrey Dahmer saying he didn't want anyone to think he was a rude host to any of his houseguests.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunt down and destruction of Russian military equipment on the left bank of the Kherson region, 79 border detachment of Ukraine. https://t.co/sXIg6waKj2 pic.twitter.com/WRAL7D3mLY
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 24, 2023
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are trying to commit every war crime that we have written down.  We should add stealing zoo animals to the list.  The raccoons remember!   Today is Artem's day off, so no Russian dude update but, here's some sunshine:

render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Huh, I thought granting no quarter was a war crime?

Toss it on the pile I guess


They chose the path where no one goes...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukrainian version of TONK pic.twitter.com/ackHqPYKYm
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 23, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Destruction of Russian electronic warfare system Strizh, by the 128 Ukrainian Territorial Defense Battalion and Adam tactful group https://t.co/hhcFPsm66f pic.twitter.com/BCi37XDq6g
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 23, 2023
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good News Everyone!

None of these countries exist (including Russia apparently) and It Was All Just A Dream.

/good jorb Macron, when you manage to defecate the bed domestically and internationally, at the same time, then you win a prize
//the prize is a picture of a guy with a handlebar mustache
///third slashie farts in his general direction
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
This is Nika. She has a bachelor's degree in cultural studies and a master's in applied logic.
When the full-scale invasion began, Nika went to study as a de-miner and now works in 
@SESU_UA
. She is the first woman in Ukraine to master that profession.
She is pictured with Gosha - Nika teaches him to look for mines and explosives.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fasahd: The SBU detained an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Cherkasy

At the behest of the enemy, the attacker collected information about the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the region. In addition, the accused person spread fakes about the war in Ukraine and justified the actions of the occupiers on the banned Vkontakte social network.

Subsequently, the Russian agent received another hostile task - to get a job at a local self-government body to carry out intelligence and subversive activities "inside" the institution.

Currently, the criminal has been selected as a preventive measure - detention. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.


He should get a fair trial, followed by a first class hanging.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
Prigozhin came up with an explanation why his mercenaries cannot capture #Bakhmut. According to him, if they capture the city, the AFU will immediately launch a counteroffensive.
"As soon as we finish capturing Bakhmut, as soon as we kick the last soldier out of it or destroy it on the territory of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin on that day," said head of the "Wagner" PMC.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: The Russians are trying to commit every war crime that we have written down.  We should add stealing zoo animals to the list.  The raccoons remember!   Today is Artem's day off, so no Russian dude update but, here's some sunshine:

[render.fineartamerica.com image 600x400]
[i.pinimg.com image 486x730]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x776]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The raccoons will have their revenge.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russian occupiers are stealing Ukraine's grain harvest

According to the report of the General Staff, in the city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, the so-called Russian occupation "authorities" are trying to export stolen grain by loading it onto enemy cargo ships.


didnt they do this last year too?

morning btw
 
ingo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pueblonative: TommyDeuce: Huh, I thought granting no quarter was a war crime?

But what if you only have dimes and nickels?


It's senseless without pennies.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled mortar was destroyed by the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade and 55th Artillery Brigade in Marinka, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/UPR2sn8y5m
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 24, 2023
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fasahd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/H145LUNa6OI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Any bets that 'video' of the bigwig's son being on the front line, which these guys have had since 'January' was a rather rapid deployment of their TV crew to an appropriate soundstage?

"See, we have PROOF!"

And holy fark... if their heads were any further up their arses they'd be staring out from between their tonsils.
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Unsurprisingly, Beijing is quickly walking back the Chinese ambassador to France's comments questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states.

[Fark user image 600x414]


"Don't say the quiet things out loud you idiot!"
 
turboke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: fasahd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/H145LUNa6OI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Any bets that 'video' of the bigwig's son being on the front line, which these guys have had since 'January' was a rather rapid deployment of their TV crew to an appropriate soundstage?

"See, we have PROOF!"

And holy fark... if their heads were any further up their arses they'd be staring out from between their tonsils.


They'd be the human equivalent of a Klein bottle.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reportedly, this is how Russians attach bombs to their fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/pr0SIxGTTY
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 24, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Biden's team fears the aftermath of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive

Behind closed doors, the administration worries about what Ukraine can accomplish.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Biden's team fears the aftermath of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive

Behind closed doors, the administration worries about what Ukraine can accomplish.


Then give them enough equipment so they don't fail, damnit
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.