(Daily Star)   Brit naturist, 86, says he has 'dusted down' and is ready to flash his own crown jewels to mark King Charles' Coronation. No word yet if there will being warnings as to where the flashing will be (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's "natural" about glasses, watches, and shoes?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that these people are never the type you want to see naked.
 
usahole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Why is it that these people are never the type you want to see naked.


Speak for yourself 🔥
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blimey! This blummin' buff bloke should bugger off.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Possible nsfw?  The cover is practically a nudist magazine. Luckily I used to get free copies of this tabloid at work from a woman from East Anglia who knew I appreciated Brit literature.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFA: "I have dusted down mine in readiness. Particular emphasis has been put on displaying my orbs to perfection and my sceptre is looking good. I have only to give nooks and crannies a final polish."

Wow. It really is Lowell P. Thurber, a few decades on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Why is it that these people are never the type you want to see naked.


If you are conventionally attractive and have nudes, implied nudes (e.g. your bits hidden behind a bit of bedding or an object or whatever), or even just swimsuit pics posted publicly online then there is a good chance your photos and name/social usernames will be posted on porn sites or forums where people share these things and ask others to find more (or for who you are and for links to your socials).  And that's just what you can come across with standard online fapping. I assume it's worse in the more hidden sketchy(ier) corners of the web.

I assume anyone who's part of a nudist community knows that either firsthand or from someone else's lesson learned the hard way.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Why is it that these people are never the type you want to see naked.


Because they're not doing it to titillate you.  You're thinking of strip clubs.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The family jewels are rarely crown jewels.
 
