 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPLN Nashville)   Company wants to dig a landfill along river where chemicals weapons were buried decades ago. What could possibly go wrong? Mutant ducks that's what   (wpln.org) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Pollution, Landfill, Government, Herbicide, Waste, Biodiversity, Agriculture, United States Environmental Protection Agency  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 8:35 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 Is the ocean out of room to throw garbage in?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why would you dig a landfill next to a river?  Then again, why would you bury toxic substances next to a river. Who are these people, conservatives?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they should put the companies in the landfill they want to dig instead of the trash cause the company is trash for wanting to dig around a chemical weapon site by a river? I dunno... seems like business is more of a threat to national security these days then foreign interests with stunts like this that can poison the land.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
 
Agarista
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
whoo HOOO
 
I sound fat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mutant landfill rats, more likely.

Mutant ducks could be extra cute!
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What are these amateurs thinking? You build overpriced, terribly built, "luxury" housing on the chemical weapons dump by the river. You put the landfill right next to a thriving lower income neighborhood, drive anyone reasonable out with the smell, and ruin a community. This dovetails nicely into increasing crime rates so you can fill up the private prison you built nearby.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"There has been an extensive amount of due diligence performed on this property and there are no safety concerns related to the proposed uses for the property," Trinity president Sidney "Sid" Brian said in an email.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"What do we care? The next generation can deal with it."
 
Merltech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "What do we care? The next generation can deal with it."


If they don't all die of cancer first.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Is the ocean out of room to throw garbage in?


The Ocean Is The Ultimate Solution
Youtube Uo5oxU7Nfv4
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bet this is in a red state.

*checks article*

Yup, rural Tennessee, and company based in Louisiana.

How 'bout we require that the company's decisionmakers take home the waste and bury it in their own back yards. If it's safe to just bury anywhere, they shouldn't have a problem with that, amiright?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry, landfill's full. Duck out front should have told you.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is Trinity a Christian company?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.