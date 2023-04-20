 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Space Force chief says the US is facing a "new era" of threats from beyond Earth and getting canceled by Netflix   (cnbc.com) divider line
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please don't get rid of my job!"
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really trust the safety and security of the US to some idiot like Elon Musk?  Court-martial Saltzman's ass and disband Space Force, he's totally mentally incompetent and endangering the survival of the US.  Put all those funds back under NASA where it belongs, so they can do things correctly and let the real scientists save our asses.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The congestion we're seeing in space with tracked objects and the number of satellite payloads, and just the launches themselves, have grown at an exponential rate."

Well, yes, that's because of Musk and his stupid satellites littering space so gamers can get a lower ping.

And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.


I would like to know more.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: "The congestion we're seeing in space with tracked objects and the number of satellite payloads, and just the launches themselves, have grown at an exponential rate."

Well, yes, that's because of Musk and his stupid satellites littering space so gamers can get a lower ping.

And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.


You're assuming it's just a capitalist move.

What if he's intentionally interfering with astronomy so we can't see the bug rocks before they hit us?

https://www.skyatnightmagazine.com/space-science/spacex-starlink-problem-astronomy/
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.


I'm doing my part!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.


Let's keep Space Force, but we put Steven Strait or Wes Chatham in charge because it would be pretty farking cool to see them warning us about the impending dangers from space.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.

I would like to know more.


Starship Troopers | Do You Want To Know More?
Youtube qjxof3MM7l4


... but there's no reason to use your rifle's underbarrel grenade launcher until after you've been wounded.

I also recommend that anyone joining the mobilized infantry take surfing lessons first, just in case
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: You really trust the safety and security of the US to some idiot like Elon Musk?  Court-martial Saltzman's ass and disband Space Force, he's totally mentally incompetent and endangering the survival of the US.  Put all those funds back under NASA where it belongs, so they can do things correctly and let the real scientists save our asses.


The work that Space Force does was previously done by the USAF Space Command, not NASA. I'm not sure if they even handle military launches anymore, like when they used to deliver military satellites into orbit on the Shuttle.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cythraul: "Please don't get rid of my job!"


Yep.  The military has been fleecing taxpayers for decades over imagined existential threats.  Don't get me wrong, we need national defense, but not the bloated, open checkbook overkill we've been mortgaging our future for since the 1950s.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Somebody Is FINALLY Doing Something About Space Junk
Youtube YW00vGR-yDk
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Musk is nearly 100% responsible for that congestion, and it's intentional.
 
akallen404
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: You really trust the safety and security of the US to some idiot like Elon Musk?  Court-martial Saltzman's ass and disband Space Force, he's totally mentally incompetent and endangering the survival of the US.  Put all those funds back under NASA where it belongs, so they can do things correctly and let the real scientists save our asses.


Both of the actual founding members of SpaceX were recruited out of the remnants of the SDI program (specifically Brilliant Pebbles). So strictly speaking SpaceX is in a better position to do it than the Space Force. Especially considering the only "threats" we have up there are other people's satellites.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.

Let's keep Space Force, but we put Steven Strait or Wes Chatham in charge because it would be pretty farking cool to see them warning us about the impending dangers from space.


George Lucas has experience with war in the stars.  Let's put him in charge.  At least we could giggle at the speeches he's write for these generals.  Plus, if his past work is any indication, everyone would be a general!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.


Why?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.

I would like to know more.


I would....goddamit
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Let's keep Space Force, but we put Steven Strait or Wes Chatham in charge because it would be pretty farking cool to see them warning us about the impending dangers from space.


With our luck, we'd end up putting a toaster collaborator in charge

/haven't seen The Expanse
//first image from a search of the second name turned up an image that looked like Tyrol from Battlestar Galactica
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [YouTube video: Somebody Is FINALLY Doing Something About Space Junk]


It's scary to think there are thousands of satellites in orbit, each the size of Manhattan.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Cythraul: Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.

I would like to know more.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qjxof3MM7l4]

... but there's no reason to use your rifle's underbarrel grenade launcher until after you've been wounded.

I also recommend that anyone joining the mobilized infantry take surfing lessons first, just in case


I hear Zegema Beach is beautiful this time of year.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images.saymedia-content.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Space Force is the world's only military division founded because Donald Trump really liked "Moonraker."
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Glitchwerks: And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.

Why?


It was a needless reorganization to split off part of the Air Force to create a new branch of the service in order to satiate the ego of Cadet Bone Spurs.  All it did was add an additional level of bureaucracy to the military.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"In other news today, military boomer guy says we are no longer content with just just polluting the surface, must now keep polluting Earth's orbit."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Space Force is the world's only military division founded because Donald Trump really liked "Moonraker."


He misunderstood and thought the title was Moonraper.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need more echo on Space Force.
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just want to know what Lisa Kudrow did to end up in jail!!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DEVO - 11/15/2009 - "Space Junk"
Youtube BnXoBDvbqzo
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: foo monkey: Glitchwerks: And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.

Why?

It was a needless reorganization to split off part of the Air Force to create a new branch of the service in order to satiate the ego of Cadet Bone Spurs.  All it did was add an additional level of bureaucracy to the military.


Actually it could be said to have removed a level of bureaucracy.  Pointy nose jet fighter generals are no longer in the way of prioritizing space funding.
 
Artist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every night, a network of NASA all-sky cameras scans the skies above the United States for meteoritic fireballs. Automated software maintained by NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office calculates their orbits, velocity, penetration depth in Earth's atmosphere and many other characteristics. Daily results are presented here on Spaceweather.com.
On Apr 23 2023, the network reported 29 fireballs.
(16 sporadics, 12 Lyrids, 1 eta Aquariid)
Fark user imageView Full Size


In this diagram of the inner solar system, all of the fireball orbits intersect at a single point--Earth. The orbits are color-coded by velocity, from slow (red) to fast (blue). [Larger image] [movies]


Ok....so then there's fireballs....the blue dot is earth...how do the satellites, space junk not get hit by these things?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: You really trust the safety and security of the US to some idiot like Elon Musk?  Court-martial Saltzman's ass and disband Space Force, he's totally mentally incompetent and endangering the survival of the US.  Put all those funds back under NASA where it belongs, so they can do things correctly and let the real scientists save our asses.


But NASA doesn't have any personnel-swap agreements with any of the aliens. And if NASA takes over, what do we do with all those jointly-"manned" (humans and Reticulons) frigates, cruisers, and battleships that are patrolling the Oort Cloud approaches to our solar system, to deny military bases to the Silurians?

Interstellar geopolitics is fraught with danger. We are a very small single planet caught between the jaws of two competing interstellar empires, "The Power that controls the Orion Subsidiary Arm controls the Orion Spiral Arm. And the Power that controls the Orion Spiral Arm controls the Galaxy. It's really quite simple.

{puff, puff}
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Artist: Every night, a network of NASA all-sky cameras scans the skies above the United States for meteoritic fireballs. Automated software maintained by NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office calculates their orbits, velocity, penetration depth in Earth's atmosphere and many other characteristics. Daily results are presented here on Spaceweather.com.
On Apr 23 2023, the network reported 29 fireballs.
(16 sporadics, 12 Lyrids, 1 eta Aquariid)
[Link][Fark user image image 513x480]

In this diagram of the inner solar system, all of the fireball orbits intersect at a single point--Earth. The orbits are color-coded by velocity, from slow (red) to fast (blue). [Larger image] [movies]


Ok....so then there's fireballs....the blue dot is earth...how do the satellites, space junk not get hit by these things?


Space is big. Really big. You just won't believe how vastly hugely mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist, but that's just peanuts to space.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.


I'd like to know more.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.

I would like to know more.


dammit
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Cythraul: "Please don't get rid of my job!"

Yep.  The military has been fleecing taxpayers for decades over imagined existential threats.  Don't get me wrong, we need national defense, but not the bloated, open checkbook overkill we've been mortgaging our future for since the 1950s.


But look how it is paying off in Ukraine! And that's just the spare parts and the mothballed stuff.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: foo monkey: Glitchwerks: And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.

Why?

It was a needless reorganization to split off part of the Air Force to create a new branch of the service in order to satiate the ego of Cadet Bone Spurs.  All it did was add an additional level of bureaucracy to the military.


Take Trump out of the equation. That's emotional. F*ck him, but he didn't come up with the idea.

As for the rest, advocates would argue the opposite. As the US and its enemies increase their use of and dependence on space operations, both militarily and commercially, a service dedicated to those interests streamlines and focuses our efforts to protect them.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dislike Trump as much as any Farker out there, but calls for disbanding Space Force are, at this point, kind of dumb. Trump took an easy "win" for his "legacy" by doing the thing every branch BUT the USAF wanted done, consolidating space command under one branch. The USAF just wanted to keep something in their pocket (while ironically treating space command like the ugly red headed stepchild, to the golden children fighter pilots), but the Navy and Army had players in the "space" game, and organizing it all under a new branch made more sense. It provides more focus, and has cost benefits under consolidated acquisition programs. It also cultivates a corps of service members who can be older, and less "perfect" physically and still do the job well, if not better than your less experienced airman or sailor.

If the Space Force was a loony idea, Biden would have moved to dismantle it as soon as he took the office. I don't know the numbers, but if those of you calling for it to be disbanded have some sort of budgetary problems Space Force causes (outside of the initial formation), or have some sort of operational problem with it, please present those arguments, because it sure feels like the calls for disbanding it are emotional, rather than logical.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone who used to work for me ran off and joined Space Force. She came back after basic training and asked for her job back because no one really knows what to do with them after that.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Rapmaster2000: The Space Force is the world's only military division founded because Donald Trump really liked "Moonraker."

He misunderstood and thought the title was Moonraper.



When you're a planet, they let you do it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: We need more echo on Space Force.


And laser sound effects.  "Pew pew!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Someone who used to work for me ran off and joined Space Force. She came back after basic training and asked for her job back because no one really knows what to do with them after that.


You may want to look at the RE code on her DD214
 
spleef420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Great_Milenko: foo monkey: Glitchwerks: And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.

Why?

It was a needless reorganization to split off part of the Air Force to create a new branch of the service in order to satiate the ego of Cadet Bone Spurs.  All it did was add an additional level of bureaucracy to the military.

Actually it could be said to have removed a level of bureaucracy.  Pointy nose jet fighter generals are no longer in the way of prioritizing space funding.


It's also siphoning billions from NASA. Our overblown military budget is a large part of why we haven't put a person on the moon since 1969.

Space Farce needs to be folded back into the USAF.
 
Tymast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
keep all aliens out!! build the dome!!!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

akallen404: Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: You really trust the safety and security of the US to some idiot like Elon Musk?  Court-martial Saltzman's ass and disband Space Force, he's totally mentally incompetent and endangering the survival of the US.  Put all those funds back under NASA where it belongs, so they can do things correctly and let the real scientists save our asses.

Both of the actual founding members of SpaceX were recruited out of the remnants of the SDI program (specifically Brilliant Pebbles). So strictly speaking SpaceX is in a better position to do it than the Space Force. Especially considering the only "threats" we have up there are other people's satellites.


Hopefully.

There are few real reasons that any alien species would invade/attack Earth. Energy and all types of raw materials are more easily and more cheaply available in space.

The only reasons for invasion that I can fathom would be religious, ideological, criminal (i.e.: probably drug-related: some substance that is fairly common and innocuous on Earth but that is highly prized as an illegal drug elsewhere), or political/geopolitical (competing alien empires vying for territory).

There's an outside chance for real body-horror stuff, as in "the aliens need our bodies as incubators/food sources for their young" but the chances that the biologies would be compatible are remote.

Even if an FTL drive is possible, interstellar travel will be expensive. Interstellar invasions even more-so.

Can you think of any other reasons? (Assuming aliens exist in the first place.)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spleef420: Our overblown military budget is a large part of why we haven't put a person on the moon since 1969.


Bullshiat.  A lack of political will is what kept us from the moon.  Don't use the defense budget as the bogeyman for everything you didn't get. Appropriate changes to corporate tax code would provide sufficient funding for NASA and needed social safety nets.

media.defense.govView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Artist: Every night, a network of NASA all-sky cameras scans the skies above the United States for meteoritic fireballs. Automated software maintained by NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office calculates their orbits, velocity, penetration depth in Earth's atmosphere and many other characteristics. Daily results are presented here on Spaceweather.com.
On Apr 23 2023, the network reported 29 fireballs.
(16 sporadics, 12 Lyrids, 1 eta Aquariid)
[Fark user image 513x480]

In this diagram of the inner solar system, all of the fireball orbits intersect at a single point--Earth. The orbits are color-coded by velocity, from slow (red) to fast (blue). [Larger image] [movies]


Ok....so then there's fireballs....the blue dot is earth...how do the satellites, space junk not get hit by these things?


Uhh cause space is big? Think about it, what they call a "near miss" is usually 10s of thousands of miles. The odds of hitting a satellite with anything other than a micro meteor, aka a pebble is immensely small. There is a much larger chance of junk we've left floating around in space hitting our other orbital junk that actually still works.
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I saw a documentary once where bugs were able to poop plasma and launch rocks at earth from light years away with amazing accuracy.

And it wasn't like they were hitting random spots on earth, it was population centers like Buenos Aires.


Hey Man, NICE SHOT!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Great_Milenko: foo monkey: Glitchwerks: And, yes, Space Force needs to be disbanded.

Why?

It was a needless reorganization to split off part of the Air Force to create a new branch of the service in order to satiate the ego of Cadet Bone Spurs.  All it did was add an additional level of bureaucracy to the military.

Take Trump out of the equation. That's emotional. F*ck him, but he didn't come up with the idea.

As for the rest, advocates would argue the opposite. As the US and its enemies increase their use of and dependence on space operations, both militarily and commercially, a service dedicated to those interests streamlines and focuses our efforts to protect them.


This.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I dislike Trump as much as any Farker out there, but calls for disbanding Space Force are, at this point, kind of dumb. Trump took an easy "win" for his "legacy" by doing the thing every branch BUT the USAF wanted done, consolidating space command under one branch. The USAF just wanted to keep something in their pocket (while ironically treating space command like the ugly red headed stepchild, to the golden children fighter pilots), but the Navy and Army had players in the "space" game, and organizing it all under a new branch made more sense. It provides more focus, and has cost benefits under consolidated acquisition programs. It also cultivates a corps of service members who can be older, and less "perfect" physically and still do the job well, if not better than your less experienced airman or sailor.

If the Space Force was a loony idea, Biden would have moved to dismantle it as soon as he took the office. I don't know the numbers, but if those of you calling for it to be disbanded have some sort of budgetary problems Space Force causes (outside of the initial formation), or have some sort of operational problem with it, please present those arguments, because it sure feels like the calls for disbanding it are emotional, rather than logical.


Thisity this this this!
 
