(Click2Houston)   At this point, getting shot inside a Walmart is as American as Mom, baseball and apple pie   (click2houston.com) divider line
631 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)



17 Comments
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they have started Walmart Health - so like beer is to Homer Simpson, Walmart will be the cause and solution to all of life's problems.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Sensible chuckle*
*
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aren't you all sick of this?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heh.  Subby's Mom is American.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was kinda hoping for a open carry customer climbing the shelves and having a accidental discharge
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nah.  Walmart and gun violence are growing.  Baseball, apple pie, and your mom are dying.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Aren't you all sick of this?


Yes.  But we have folks who want to live in the Westerns they grew up watching as children, and are more concerned about the well-being of guns than they are people.
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As American as mom? Is that a saying? Never heard of that. I mean baseball and apple pie sure but not as American as mom.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 439x423]


You're not a real American if you don't put your hand down your girlfriend's skirt in a Walmart.
Everyone should know this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In arms, society is a polite society. And he politely called 911 when he barricaded himself in the other business. C., this is Howard supposed to work.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only America has mom?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Only America has mom?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Fourth of July. Mama's Apple Pie
Youtube L9GU46h2hws
 
wiski
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Only America has mom?


Think it's supposed to be 'Mom's apple pie'?
 
