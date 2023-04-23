 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Akashic Records" are stored inside whales and contain all the information in the universe. Leave your family, report them to authorities, join my cult to find out more   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Of course, but what she's not telling you is that if you open up a whale to get the records, the warranty on the whale is voided. Then you're stuck with 100 tons of dead whale (not a problem in Japan).

That's why I am now offering Akashic whale downloads. For a small fee of $7600 (a fraction of the cost of buying a whale on the black market, or from the supermarket in Osaka), I will download the records you seek, directly from the correct whale (not always a Right whale). For an additional $6450, I will translate those records into English.

For a hair over $14k, you too can obtain the answers you have been looking for all your life! But wait--there's more! Be one of the first 500 callers and receive this genuine simulated ambergris perfume water, absolutely free! (Just pay shipping and handling of $92).

Just remember: if you split open a whale, you can't return it for a refund. Call now to receive that which you seek, risk free!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh wow man, didn't they used to sell those compilation albums on UHF teevee?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I feel like they might be on to something...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Benefits for those in the cult weren't bad, from what I've read, and included unlimited titty sprinkles.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While "Akashic Records" are not stored inside whales, you know what is? Ambergris.

Any of you farkers come across some Sperm Whale vomit, I'll take it off your hands. Cheap.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: the "Akashic Records," which, according to Shanti, are stored inside whales and contain all the information in the universe.

Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus the Christ


Akashic Records are available everywhere, not just inside whales. According to esoteric/occult folks, you just need to be sensitive or trained to read the subtle impressions of vibratory patterns of energy. Whales might be sensitive, but I'm never heard of anyone cutting up whales for it, nor would that get you any closer to it. These are old themes in American Metaphysical Religion.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly...WTF?

Even a cursory glance at mythology says that Atlantis was the *good* lost civilization; Lemuria was the *evil* lost civilization.

There's also a lot more than those two options...
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't that just the B plot of avatar 2
 
Monocultured
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: the "Akashic Records," which, according to Shanti, are stored inside whales and contain all the information in the universe.

[Fark user image image 184x274]R.I.P. The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus the Christ
Akashic Records are available everywhere, not just inside whales. According to esoteric/occult folks, you just need to be sensitive or trained to read the subtle impressions of vibratory patterns of energy. Whales might be sensitive, but I'm never heard of anyone cutting up whales for it, nor would that get you any closer to it. These are old themes in American Metaphysical Religion.


Imagine how different things would be if Helena Blavatski's boat sank. We'd be at least a few dozen grifts lighters.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: I feel like they might be on to something...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"They are not the hell your whales."
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Honestly...WTF?

Even a cursory glance at mythology says that Atlantis was the *good* lost civilization; Lemuria was the *evil* lost civilization.

There's also a lot more than those two options...


C'mon, how about a spoiler warning? I know it's old as hell, but I still haven't read the Sillymarion or whatever that Tolkien book is called that talks about all that early Middle Earth stuff like Atlantis and Lemuria and Sumeria. I was hoping the Amazon series would cover that junk.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nah. I've eaten a good bit of whale and I'm still a dumbass. Although maybe ancient knowledge is broken down by searing.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Even a cursory glance at mythology says that Atlantis was the *good* lost civilization;


No, Atlantis was invented by Plato as a foil for Athens, it was advanced but evil. And then Athens kicked its ass.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Of course, but what she's not telling you is that if you open up a whale to get the records, the warranty on the whale is voided. Then you're stuck with 100 tons of dead whale (not a problem in Japan).

That's why I am now offering Akashic whale downloads. For a small fee of $7600 (a fraction of the cost of buying a whale on the black market, or from the supermarket in Osaka), I will download the records you seek, directly from the correct whale (not always a Right whale). For an additional $6450, I will translate those records into English.

For a hair over $14k, you too can obtain the answers you have been looking for all your life! But wait--there's more! Be one of the first 500 callers and receive this genuine simulated ambergris perfume water, absolutely free! (Just pay shipping and handling of $92).

Just remember: if you split open a whale, you can't return it for a refund. Call now to receive that which you seek, risk free!


There is really no need for Akashic whales. What we need is to look out for bowls of petunias that randomly appear alongside normal whales.

I have it on good authority that to know more about the universe we need to understand the thought processes of bowls of petunias that pop into existence at the same time as whales.
 
englaja
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: I feel like they might be on to something...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I wonder what happened to that species. The space faring humpback whale lovers, that is, not the humpbacks. They seem to be thriving since Spock told them what's doing.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This cult has been very successful at getting its members sole custody of their children. Any judge found to have turned children over to these people should be disbarred. It's maddening.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Space whale cults are for suckers

I worship the words of the falling bowl of petunias

/chanting "oh no not again" to the tune of Aleinu
 
