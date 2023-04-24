 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Man driving with his knees while trying to smoke a bowl on 4/20 went into a ditch and slammed into a cement culvert, a large fence corner-post, a telephone junction box, and a utility pole   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, don't try to smoke a bowl when you drive.
Get a vape pen, it only takes one hand.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Aristocats!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ta-da!!
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chappelle's Show - Marijuana Commercial
Youtube kqwGhV-dirU
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks so faked.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you aren't capable of sparking a bowl and driving at the same time, you probably shouldn't be driving in the first place.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the weedlympics should rent a racing track and have a combination car race / joint rolling contest. you know, like chessboxing.
 
Torion!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Amateur hour
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still not as dangerous as an idiot talking on their cellphone. Just yesterday one crossed three rows of traffic to get to the exit, cutting us off. If my husband was not such a good driver, we would have been hit by him.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's got a lot of people to sue.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it ditch weed?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

daffy: Still not as dangerous as an idiot talking on their cellphone. Just yesterday one crossed three rows of traffic to get to the exit, cutting us off. If my husband was not such a good driver, we would have been hit by him.


They're both extremely stupid things to do when operating 2 tons of metal at 60 miles an hour.

There's no need to "well, whatabout,...?"
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Typical fake news by right wing media's cancel culture.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
