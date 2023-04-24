 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   Lamb on the lam with 'drugs worth £10,000' found in car on Scots motorway. Police Dog Billy 'instrumental' in sniffing out the perp after barking 'ewe'   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Scotland, Police dog, Police, Procurator fiscal, The Drugs, Glasgow, baffling discovery, Controlled-access highway  
•       •       •

161 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Glasscow with those things.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: A fella could have a pretty good weekend in Glasscow with those things.


A pretty good weekend is Glasgow is where you leave with at least 70% of your digits, ribs and face intact.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Drummon has fallen into a life of crime, first bank robbery
Fark user imageView Full Size
and now drug trafficing
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scotland? Sex trafficking charge to be added.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*shrug*
A lot of guys have their girlfriend in the car when they get busted for possession.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: *shrug*
A lot of guys have their girlfriend in the car when they get busted for possession.


/actually now that I've RTFA it looks like she was underage
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.