(Newsweek)   Surf Nazis must die according to a California appeals court   (newsweek.com) divider line
25
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A public resource, commandeered by a bunch of entitled thugs? Screw that. I'm moving my oil drilling platform into the middle of that bay and using the coast guard to kill anyone who gets in my way!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark 'em
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to work at a place in Rancho Palos Verdes and I occasionally had to do business in Palos Verdes Estates.

Ho lee shiat.  Those were the most entitled folk I ever met, and I studied at Oxford for five years!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Bay Boys have jealously protected access to the waves of Lunada Bay with verbal abuse, threats and vandalism, sometimes resorting to violence. Their goal has been unwavering: to keep outsiders from surfing there.

Sounds like rich people trying to privatize a beach. Jail them all.
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are they being wiped out by Leeroy's Mama like in the movie?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Troma approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These stories about surf gangs in Cali always remind me of the mountain biking scene in the PNW. How come any time you see a bunch entitled white guys get into any kind of sport/recreational activity they turn into a bunch of culty weirdos about it.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they are using it to hide behind and throw things at people who have a legal right to use the beach, then it is a fort. So then it should be torn down. It is illegal for people to block off public property so that only they can enjoy it.
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the scheme to "break the gang up"... is to demolish their clubhouse...?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What would be really cool is to get a tall ship with cannon and take out the fort with a few broadsides... ya know, for a historical reenactment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A group of local surfers known as the Bay Boys have jealously protected access to the bay with verbal abuse, threats and vandalism.

Their goal: to keep outsiders from surfing there.
.

I've read about these sorts of guys in Archie Comics.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rucker10: How come any time you see a bunch of entitled white guys get into any kind of sport/recreational activity they turn into a bunch of culty weirdos about it.


Group cohesion, brah!
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/years ago!
//ah ah ah ahhhh
///if only we could turn the clock back
 
OncNurseRoyale
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I grew up near here, and these dudes have been at this for at least the whole time I've lived in the South Bay. I though it was better until a friend of mine went down there to surf and some dude took a shiat on the hood of his car.

I wonder if they used the walkie talkies to coordinate that....
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kkinnison: What would be really cool is to get a tall ship with cannon and take out the fort with a few broadsides... ya know, for a historical reenactment

[Fark user image 850x478]


No. this would only encourage them. Tear it down in the most boring, civic way possible - use the force of the state to ensure that the people's business is done.

Regarding the fort itself: wow, that is bad. I heard references to the "fort" but I didn't realize that they'd actually built something like this. That took resources, professional skill and planning to put together. It was a community project, not the work of a handful of immature surf bums, and Rancho Palos Verdes should be forced to foot the entire bill - not only to tear it down, but to perform the environmental impact studies before and after demolition to ascertain the damage done to the beach, cliffside and bay.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA:  Lunada Bay is a near-perfect half-circle in the Pacific coastline of Palos Verdes Estates, an upper-middle-class enclave of Los Angeles.

No.  Anyone living near the coastline of Palos Verdes Estates is not "upper-middle class."  A person living in the nice side of Fresno is upper-middle class.  A person living on the coastline of Palos Verdes Estates was born into fuck you money.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rucker10: These stories about surf gangs in Cali always remind me of the mountain biking scene in the PNW. How come any time you see a bunch entitled white guys get into any kind of sport/recreational activity they turn into a bunch of culty weirdos about it.


Congenital Colonialism?
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1. Worked up there. Surf Nazis indeed. (BTW on Trump joke, he owns a golf course in the vicinity).

2. Regret to say old article (2016?), BUT Google shows action recently on the subject.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Had an issue once with the gangstas diving at palos verdes. Nothing a cocked and locked six foot speargun and dive knife times three couldnt get us out of...
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rucker10: These stories about surf gangs in Cali always remind me of the mountain biking scene in the PNW. How come any time you see a bunch entitled white guys get into any kind of sport/recreational activity they turn into a bunch of culty weirdos about it.


You can probably add /business/political/religious to your list :)
 
Klom Dark [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes but how many dogs fit on a play dough mound?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: FTA:  Lunada Bay is a near-perfect half-circle in the Pacific coastline of Palos Verdes Estates, an upper-middle-class enclave of Los Angeles.

No.  Anyone living near the coastline of Palos Verdes Estates is not "upper-middle class."  A person living in the nice side of Fresno is upper-middle class.  A person living on the coastline of Palos Verdes Estates was born into fark you money.


I'm guessing it was upper middle class several decades ago, and then when the LA area population grew huge, property values skyrocketed due to restrictive zoning and NIMBY-ism. The FU money would've moved in after the older residents sold and moved away.

Several SF Bay Area suburbs went the same route, after Silicon Valley started booming in the late 20th century.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing a few well enticed, not to say chummed, great whites wouldn't fix
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 7 year old news is so exciting.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Surf Nazis must die!
Don't let them get back together with Glenn Frey!
 
