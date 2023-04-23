 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   BSAB so just STOP
38
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All the intersection is missing is a "No U-Turn" sign. And then the world will be complete.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The rationale for the signage is to ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians at this intersection that has poor sightlines. We agree it could be confusing, so until the second stage of the project can be completed, operations staff will be removing the signs tomorrow."

They wouldn't even admit it was a screwup.  Vote against everyone involved!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Right then. Straight through the guardrail. Leerrooy Jenkins!
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: "The rationale for the signage is to ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians at this intersection that has poor sightlines. We agree it could be confusing, so until the second stage of the project can be completed, operations staff will be removing the signs tomorrow."

They wouldn't even admit it was a screwup.  Vote against everyone involved!


It's Simcoe. The small hick town I grew up in. The town council is made up of the only people in town who want to be on it and they're usually taken out of office feet first.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently you can't get there from here.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why not just put up a goddamn "not a thru street" and a barrier instead?
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Don't turn left and right at the same time...EZ
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is that a road sign?

/ did you know you can actually buy reflective road signs and post them to troll people?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Right then. Straight through the guardrail. Leerrooy Jenkins!


You're not thinking fourth dimensionally
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: beezeltown: Right then. Straight through the guardrail. Leerrooy Jenkins!

You're not thinking fourth dimensionally


So just wait around?  I mean that'd be a 4th dimensional solution of sorts
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Engineering determined this would be an intermediary solution"

Never let engineers make the final decision.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Why not just put up a goddamn "not a thru street" and a barrier instead?


I think they changed it from both turns allowed, to right turn only. But they haven't explained why they thought a "no right turn" sign was appropriate to include.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "Engineering determined this would be an intermediary solution"

Never let engineers make the final decision.


Good lord no.  You tell engineers what you need and let them get on it - you don't ask them what you need.  Gods know what you'll end up with, stupid signage is absolutely one of the most benign possiblities there
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 500x492]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: What?  Don't turn left and right at the same time...EZ


XOR(Right,Left),"Go","Stop"
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: cheap_thoughts: Why not just put up a goddamn "not a thru street" and a barrier instead?

I think they changed it from both turns allowed, to right turn only. But they haven't explained why they thought a "no right turn" sign was appropriate to include.


No, they literally made it so you can't turn onto the main road from the side street, their long-term plan is to make it a one way away leading away from the main road, but some idiot thought that the sign was a valid stopgap until they could come up with a 6-7 figure budget for modifying the road. In reality one way signs or right turn only would have been much better solutions, nobody is going to know what to do with that nonsense.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 500x492]


Dangit.  I was trying to post that one but couldn't find it.  I'd called it StopStuck and I was looking for CantTurn, NoTurn, etc.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: nytmare: cheap_thoughts: Why not just put up a goddamn "not a thru street" and a barrier instead?

I think they changed it from both turns allowed, to right turn only. But they haven't explained why they thought a "no right turn" sign was appropriate to include.

No, they literally made it so you can't turn onto the main road from the side street, their long-term plan is to make it a one way away leading away from the main road, but some idiot thought that the sign was a valid stopgap until they could come up with a 6-7 figure budget for modifying the road. In reality one way signs or right turn only would have been much better solutions, nobody is going to know what to do with that nonsense.


It kinda amazes me that someone would think of that sign, as opposed to a Do Not Enter sign
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're doing signage by committee now?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: beezeltown: Right then. Straight through the guardrail. Leerrooy Jenkins!

You're not thinking fourth dimensionally


And you're still thinking too small... Get one of these:

imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: So we're doing signage by committee now?


Where I live, every single speed limit and intersection control is actually codified in city code, in addition to there being signs posted.  Technically city code is the authoritative rule.  It says so right there in city code.

/expects that the city uses this to absolve itself whenever signs are stolen
//or when no one has bothered cutting back trees that are blocking signs
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 500x492]


Here, FYI:
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not being able to get your Timbits is the real fark up here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Resident Muslim: So we're doing signage by committee now?

Where I live, every single speed limit and intersection control is actually codified in city code, in addition to there being signs posted.  Technically city code is the authoritative rule.  It says so right there in city code.

/expects that the city uses this to absolve itself whenever signs are stolen
//or when no one has bothered cutting back trees that are blocking signs


Sorry, I'll need you to explain what that means.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: nytmare: [Fark user image image 500x492]

Here, FYI:
[im.ezgif.com image 480x472]


That should have been FTFY
*facepalm*
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: It's Simcoe. The small hick town I grew up in. The town council is made up of the only people in town who want to be on it and they're usually taken out of office feet first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: TWX: Resident Muslim: So we're doing signage by committee now?

Where I live, every single speed limit and intersection control is actually codified in city code, in addition to there being signs posted.  Technically city code is the authoritative rule.  It says so right there in city code.

/expects that the city uses this to absolve itself whenever signs are stolen
//or when no one has bothered cutting back trees that are blocking signs

Sorry, I'll need you to explain what that means.


It means that all of the rules of the road are spelled-out in the city's laws.  The signage is only technically a convenience.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Naido: "The rationale for the signage is to ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians at this intersection that has poor sightlines. We agree it could be confusing, so until the second stage of the project can be completed, operations staff will be removing the signs tomorrow."

They wouldn't even admit it was a screwup.  Vote against everyone involved!


Of course not. The next phase is probably to put a cop there to ticket you
 
thisispete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: Resident Muslim: TWX: Resident Muslim: So we're doing signage by committee now?

Where I live, every single speed limit and intersection control is actually codified in city code, in addition to there being signs posted.  Technically city code is the authoritative rule.  It says so right there in city code.

/expects that the city uses this to absolve itself whenever signs are stolen
//or when no one has bothered cutting back trees that are blocking signs

Sorry, I'll need you to explain what that means.

It means that all of the rules of the road are spelled-out in the city's laws.  The signage is only technically a convenience.


That's how it is in a lot of places. If a sign is missing it is still enforceable. I'm thinking that it's probably not because every individual marker is listed in the city code but because the city code says that missing signs are still applicable. But I can definitely believe that in some places they do as you say. You need some real go getters on the council to tackle that in a big city.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That Other Dan: Ghastly: It's Simcoe. The small hick town I grew up in. The town council is made up of the only people in town who want to be on it and they're usually taken out of office feet first.

[Fark user image 623x409][Fark user image 573x427]


SHUT IT!
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: thorpe: "Engineering determined this would be an intermediary solution"

Never let engineers make the final decision.

Good lord no.  You tell engineers what you need and let them get on it - you don't ask them what you need.  Gods know what you'll end up with, stupid signage is absolutely one of the most benign possiblities there


I love how engineers don't ever say "I" in their reports. Instead they say "This Engineer".

"This Engineer recommends allowing no turns at this intersection until further study is completed" times [however many engineers are involved].
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So we're doing signage by committee now?


Always have.
I'm open to considering your better way, though.
 
