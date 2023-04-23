 Skip to content
(Some Fish and/or Wildlife)   Deep State Brandon to force Americans to register their pets or risk losing them to Big Zoo   (fws.gov) divider line
21
    More: PSA, Big cat, Jaguar, Lion, Cougar, Tiger, Leopard, Cheetah, Animal  
•       •       •

21 Comments
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well clearly if you.outlaw owning tigers in my neighborhood only the outlaws in my neighborhood will own tigers.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: Well clearly if you.outlaw owning tigers in my neighborhood only the outlaws in my neighborhood will own tigers.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's go, Brandon!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know why this makes sense. I also am not opposed to an America that has the capacity for Tiger King to exist.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My cat will be personally offended that I don't register her, but she may weigh five pounds at most.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Big Cat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Big Cat Public Safety Act

What a big cat might look like:

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This offends my fat ass cat
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good

Private citizens shouldn't own danger kitties, no matter how adorable
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What are the odds that at least one nut job sets a cat loose instead of registering it?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No gun control or registration, but plenty of regulations about pussy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Buddy is about 13-14 pounds....does he make the list?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a tiger is a good guy with a tiger.

Sure, some innocent children will be mauled to death, but that is the price of freedom.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: My cat will be personally offended that I don't register her, but she may weigh five pounds at most.


Huh, 7.4 lbs. Still a small kitty but thought she was lighter.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An estimated 20,000 big cats are kept in private ownership in the U.S.

Lol wut? That has to include zoos and things like wildlife reserves, and the exemption the law carves out for them seems to back that up.  That said, I wonder what the breakdown is between institutional private ownership and Brad the neighborhood multi-millionaire who wants to own a tiger for the lulz.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: My cat will be personally offended that I don't register her, but she may weigh five pounds at most.


how fat does my house cat have to be before I'm required to register them?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
An estimated 20,000 big cats are kept in private ownership in the U.S.

WTF?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

