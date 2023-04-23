 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian) Hero Spanish High Court rules company was wrong to fire electrician who drank many liters of beer during the working day because there was no sign he was drunk   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Hero, Beer, Drink, Alcoholic beverage, Brandy, Bar, Lunch, Litre, Pomace  
•       •       •

99 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 11:53 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Not many people know this, but it's a safety issue. If you have enough alcohol in you and get zapped the electricity flows right through you without injury.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How did you expect them to rule on such a topic?  They're High.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No sign he was drunk?!   You mean, aside from recklessly choosing to drink Spanish beer?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Not many people know this, but it's a safety issue. If you have enough alcohol in you and get zapped the electricity flows right through you without injury.


That's true. Ethanol is non-conductive so you're increasing your bodies electrical resistance by diluting your blood plasma with ethanol which acts as an insulator.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
::makes plans to move to Spain::
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Murcia.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Estrella? Damm.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is his name Juan Fiebre?

/Old reference is old

laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always thought electricians were wired.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thats what I kept telling them, but they put me in jail anyway.
I have no idea who ratted me out.  I was flawless.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"At no time did the private detective make mentions of signs of inebriation or clumsiness when it came to walking," it said in its judgment.

I believe the term is "functional alcoholic?"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: "At no time did the private detective make mentions of signs of inebriation or clumsiness when it came to walking," it said in its judgment.

I believe the term is "functional alcoholic?"


Yeah... Mr. Electricity is a mean MF - has zero chill and gives you just as much slack.  Fark with it wasted?  You're liable to get a bit buzzed ;p
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.