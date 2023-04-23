 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Gov. Schwarzenegger's pothole photo-op was popular, but there's a reason it is illegal to fill in a a "pothole" yourself. "Pothole Vigilantes" are still vigilantes acting counterproductively, and with sometimes dangerously incomplete information   (ktla.com) divider line
45
    More: Followup, Los Angeles, Pothole, Road, City, Government, Law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reason  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There was some housing construction on a road near me. They cut a trench in the road during it, and filled it themselves with what looked to me like oiled rocks. I went over it the other day which is now maybe 2 months later? And I'm shocked it didn't taco my front tires because it's sunk down about 4 inches and has a nice sharp edge on each side. Absolutely shocking how hard it hits.

Let the professionals farking do it.

Not that they have. That entire road has been like a bombed WWII runway for months. I don't entirely fault the cities, because it's been the worst year for potholes I have ever seen and I've seen a lot of years.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Leaguetaught me that spray painting offensive words/symbols on potholes will cause the city to hurry to fix it.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But it does beg the question: is it even legal to pothole on local roads by yourself?

Awwww, shiat. Now you dunnit.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Leaguetaught me that spray painting offensive words/symbols on potholes will cause the city to hurry to fix it.


I like to hasten the process by digging the potholes deeper, laying out barbed wire and shaking my fist at a map of Luxembourg.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoctorCal: But it does beg the question: is it even legal to pothole on local roads by yourself?

Awwww, shiat. Now you dunnit.


'I'll have that article by 9am boss'

*opens ChatGPT at 8:55*
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.


RIGHT! That's
'Former Governor Gropenegger'!
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't do anything that makes the establishment look bad or incompetent. The one thing they're really good at is raining shiat down on those who do.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Leaguetaught me that spray painting offensive words/symbols on potholes will cause the city to hurry to fix it.


Or penises. Drawings of penises tend to get potholes fixed faster than any offensive words or symbol ever could.

And worst case scenario, your pothole-laden road will at least still have drawings of penises on it.

Penises.


/penis
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it against the law to fill potholes on your own?

Not if you're rich.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Rod Stewart fix his pothole first?

/phrasing?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that people who aren't trained to do specific tasks could possibly do them incorrectly.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on competency of your local govt just messaging them with a pic and location is fairly effective. They've got a lot of road to monitor, having folks send items in saves work and also generates a record of completing tasks for the population served.

Or, you could do what this guy does and draw penises around them to draw attention to the issue
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.


It's one of those titles you keep for life, like President.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I can't believe that people who aren't trained to do specific tasks could possibly do them incorrectly.


I know, right!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Badmoodman: Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.

It's one of those titles you keep for life, like President.


And the spelling of your name changes once you leave office?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But for millionaire actors, those fines might be worth paying to prevent vehicular damage and bring attention to the pothole crisis.

A fine means that it's only truly illegal for poor people.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ye shall filleth the pot holes with the bodies of those that be in charge of thine road repair.
Then shall their bones fulfill the duties asked of them, whilst teaching others of theirs.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Depending on competency of your local govt just messaging them with a pic and location is fairly effective. They've got a lot of road to monitor, having folks send items in saves work and also generates a record of completing tasks for the population served.

Or, you could do what this guy does and draw penises around them to draw attention to the issue


Penises it is!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The reason for requiring permits is pretty simple. If you plan on filling a pothole, you have to do it correctly and safely.

I mean, if your road looks like a moonscape for months on end, I feel like even a poor attempt at fixing it is better than leaving it until bureaucracy gets around to it.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.


I think it's kind of like "President" where you get to keep the title for life.

arrogantbastich: There was some housing construction on a road near me. They cut a trench in the road during it, and filled it themselves with what looked to me like oiled rocks. I went over it the other day which is now maybe 2 months later? And I'm shocked it didn't taco my front tires because it's sunk down about 4 inches and has a nice sharp edge on each side. Absolutely shocking how hard it hits.

Let the professionals farking do it.

Not that they have. That entire road has been like a bombed WWII runway for months. I don't entirely fault the cities, because it's been the worst year for potholes I have ever seen and I've seen a lot of years.


The city should have taken care of this. What's their problem?

Target Builder: Depending on competency of your local govt just messaging them with a pic and location is fairly effective. They've got a lot of road to monitor, having folks send items in saves work and also generates a record of completing tasks for the population served.

Or, you could do what this guy does and draw penises around them to draw attention to the issue


A lot of cities actually have apps or websites for this.  If not, you can get an email or phone number and put in reports.

I've been doing this for about 20 years now in several different areas that I frequent.

Basically when I'm driving around, I keep an eye out for potholes, obvious things that need repair, significant piles of garbage, whatever. If I see something, I take a picture.

I started doing this before there were even camera phones, so I used a digital camera or just wrote it down.

Later on, when I get home and I have several, I'll either call and make a mass report or upload them to the app or website, or email a complete, well-documented thing with photos and an explanation along with an exact location.

You really have to explain it clearly because some (not all) of the people doing the work have an IQ of 90 and can't necessarily find what you're talking about unless you're VERY CLEAR.

Sometimes it takes a while...a week or so for small jobs, but maybe 6 months to a year for bigger stuff.  Nevertheless it's really satisfying to drive by one day and see a whole ditch regraded or some storm drains cleared of debris, and realize that there's probably like a 30% chance your report was responsible for getting that done.

I've also done it at airports - find the info for maintenance ahead of time, and then take a picture of something broken and send it in. I often do it at gyms when a sink or shower is broken (sending it to corporate).

Lately I've been snapping pictures of ugly commercial properties and then finding the landlord's info and sending it to them with a suggestion to clean it up, but from an anonymous email because I might actually have to deal with them IRL due to business.

If you decide to do this, a few tips:
- If you're sending photos directly to someone, consider using an anonymous email account and also removing the EXIF data from photos because whoever you're contacting may get pissed off.
- When sending in reports to a municipality, in some cases those reports are public record so keep that in mind.
- Make sure your descriptions and photos are clear, contextual and give enough information for someone to actually get the job done. Remember, someone has to act on this information.
- Know the difference between city, state and county property and whether this is something the relevant authority can even handle. You'll learn this over time though.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Don't do anything that makes the establishment look bad or incompetent. The one thing they're really good at is raining shiat down on those who do.


Get a load of O.D.D. boy here.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: DoctorCal: But it does beg the question: is it even legal to pothole on local roads by yourself?

Awwww, shiat. Now you dunnit.

'I'll have that article by 9am boss'

*opens ChatGPT at 8:55*


ChatGPT has better grammar.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We live way out in the woods in Central Oregon. Roads and water supply are up to us residents. While most neighbors would definitely consider me a euro-trans-antifa-activist (they're not wrong), we still work together and fix and maintain it all ourselves, as far as building, maintaining, plowing roads and maintaining water infrastructure etc (as in Communism, but don't tell 'em, it's called bootstrappy self-reliance around here).
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Let the professionals farking do it.


Given the quality of filled potholes I've seen around the Bay Area, I could do it better despite never having done it a single time in my life because I know I don't know what to do so would spend some time researching how to get the job done correctly.  My google researched amateur attempt couldn't possibly be worse than what those so-called professionals are doing.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: We live way out in the woods in Central Oregon. Roads and water supply are up to us residents.


That's fascinating.
Not too relevant in Brentwood, but fascinating nonetheless.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: some (not all) of the people doing the work have an IQ of 90


You are far too generous.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: We live way out in the woods in Central Oregon. Roads and water supply are up to us residents. While most neighbors would definitely consider me a euro-trans-antifa-activist (they're not wrong), we still work together and fix and maintain it all ourselves, as far as building, maintaining, plowing roads and maintaining water infrastructure etc (as in Communism, but don't tell 'em, it's called bootstrappy self-reliance around here).


OK, let's go off-topic for one post: Holy cow, that image on your profile!  I've never seen that before, but it packs a punch.

Now, back to potholes and stuff.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gallant spins up an excellent advertising campaign based on Arnold terminating potholes, goofus goes after him for not getting permits.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: derpes_simplex: Badmoodman: Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.

It's one of those titles you keep for life, like President.

And the spelling of your name changes once you leave office?


Yes, after he left office he was required to return the letter W to the Bush family.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SBinRR: SurelyShirley: We live way out in the woods in Central Oregon. Roads and water supply are up to us residents. While most neighbors would definitely consider me a euro-trans-antifa-activist (they're not wrong), we still work together and fix and maintain it all ourselves, as far as building, maintaining, plowing roads and maintaining water infrastructure etc (as in Communism, but don't tell 'em, it's called bootstrappy self-reliance around here).

OK, let's go off-topic for one post: Holy cow, that image on your profile!  I've never seen that before, but it packs a punch.

Now, back to potholes and stuff.


Wow...yeah. Also that transition, holy shiat. That's really something. That's amazing.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes. It takes special training to dump some asphalt into a hole and tamp it down. It's very technical work.

It also at least a crew of 5 to fill a small hole in the road. One to drive, one to shovel it into the pothole, one to tamp it and two to stand around watching.

And don't give me that crap about special formula asphalt or hot patch vs cold patch either. The asphalt they fill the potholes with doesn't perform any better or last any longer than a bag of quickcrete that you can get at home depot.

The only difference of the city/county doing it is it keeps keeps 20 good paying, do nothing nepotism jobs in place.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: ElPrimitivo: derpes_simplex: Badmoodman: Gov. Scharzenegger's...


FAIL.

It's one of those titles you keep for life, like President.

And the spelling of your name changes once you leave office?

Yes, after he left office he was required to return the letter W to the Bush family.


I guess we didn't spot the missing W.

Maybe someone hit it with a shoe.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Depending on competency of your local govt just messaging them with a pic and location is fairly effective. They've got a lot of road to monitor, having folks send items in saves work and also generates a record of completing tasks for the population served.

Or, you could do what this guy does and draw penises around them to draw attention to the issue


Wanksy.

Lol.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The haunted ones are especially tricky, even for the most gifted amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Rose and her sister Sailor pay homage to their dead father who perished in a roadside exorcism near a haunted pothole.

https://occult-world.com/beware-of-haunted-potholes/
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I can fill it myself of call you a bunch of times, displaying increasing frustration.

I'll just get a patch kit, my torch, and a shovel/tamper.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha, you and your California "potholes"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

macadamnut: The haunted ones are especially tricky, even for the most gifted amateur.

[Fark user image image 850x356]

Rose and her sister Sailor pay homage to their dead father who perished in a roadside exorcism near a haunted pothole.

https://occult-world.com/beware-of-haunted-potholes/


Pretty serious exorcism for it to cause their father to perish.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: But for millionaire actors, those fines might be worth paying to prevent vehicular damage and bring attention to the pothole crisis.

A fine means that it's only truly illegal for poor people.


I don't think you understand how inconvenient it is to have to ask my secretary if she is keeping up with my outstanding parking tickets
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: SurelyShirley: We live way out in the woods in Central Oregon. Roads and water supply are up to us residents.

That's fascinating.
Not too relevant in Brentwood, but fascinating nonetheless.


Right. Part of Mrs Shirley's family lives in Brentwood, and I don't think, there's a single resident in the neighborhood who'd be up for fixing things themselves (except for a photo op).
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SBinRR: OK, let's go off-topic for one post: Holy cow, that image on your profile!  I've never seen that before, but it packs a punch.


khatores: Wow...yeah. Also that transition, holy shiat. That's really something. That's amazing.


Awww...thanks you guys!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: scottydoesntknow: The Leaguetaught me that spray painting offensive words/symbols on potholes will cause the city to hurry to fix it.

Or penises. Drawings of penises tend to get potholes fixed faster than any offensive words or symbol ever could.

And worst case scenario, your pothole-laden road will at least still have drawings of penises on it.

Penises.


/penis


About 30 years ago, a marine told me that something radioactive got a hole fixed on Ft Belvoir

/something about it having been closed for months because of the hole and being tired of having to take the long way around
//no idea if they dug up the radioactive stuff or just paved over it
///also might be more difficult to call it in anonymously these days
////and/or source something suitable to put in the hole
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DoctorCal:

But it does beg the question: is it even legal to pothole on local roads by yourself?
Awwww, shiat. Now you dunnit

Potholing. Is that what the kids are calling it these days
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.