(Upper Michigan's Source)   Mother Nature gives construction crews a helping hand by taking out a bridge that was scheduled to be replaced this summer   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
21
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Even by Michigan standards, that is quite a pothole.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't fark with that Mother Nature biatch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄


Do you ever get tired of being so stupid?
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄


I'm trying to figure out which thread this comment belongs to.

/I guess I'm not taking the right drugs
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
MDOT says the bridge has had one lane closed since the fall of 2021 due to the deterioration of one of the culvert's historic stone retaining walls.

Get this guy on it:

Clearing a drainage Culvert
Youtube EZXbPkw1tjs
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

I'm trying to figure out which thread this comment belongs to.

/I guess I'm not taking the right drugs


I have waxbeans 2 steps away from blocking due to crazy ramblings.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has to suck for the contractors for that job. They just lost a whole lot of money probably. Unless there is insurance for this or something.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: MBooda: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

I'm trying to figure out which thread this comment belongs to.

/I guess I'm not taking the right drugs

I have waxbeans 2 steps away from blocking due to crazy ramblings.


Meh - crazy ramblings are a requirement for fark posting.  It's time you started doing your part!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does the infrastructure in your country seem to be failing at an ever increasing rate or is it just the nature of reporting?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Is it just me or does the infrastructure in your country seem to be failing at an ever increasing rate or is it just the nature of reporting?


We've spent billions on a drug war and not  infrastructure
 
Toxophil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hobo as a nerd: MBooda: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

I'm trying to figure out which thread this comment belongs to.

/I guess I'm not taking the right drugs

I have waxbeans 2 steps away from blocking due to crazy ramblings.

Meh - crazy ramblings are a requirement for fark posting.  It's time you started doing your part!


Hey now guys, give him a break. He's in Texas, so he has to type really fast while the power is on. Not sure if he went to public school there too, but if he did, it's amazing that he can read and write, nevermind type. Must have graduated valedictorian.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: MDOT says the bridge has had one lane closed since the fall of 2021 due to the deterioration of one of the culvert's historic stone retaining walls.


I love their cheese curds.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

Do you ever get tired of being so stupid?


I'm guessing it's related to another headline on that page about the county citing people for possession of THc on 4/20
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: chitownmike: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

Do you ever get tired of being so stupid?

I'm guessing it's related to another headline on that page about the county citing people for possession of THc on 4/20


That was in Wisconsin, Michigan has had recreational weed for a couple years now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hobo as a nerd: MBooda: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

I'm trying to figure out which thread this comment belongs to.

/I guess I'm not taking the right drugs

I have waxbeans 2 steps away from blocking due to crazy ramblings.

Meh - crazy ramblings are a requirement for fark posting.  It's time you started doing your part!

Hey now guys, give him a break. He's in Texas, so he has to type really fast while the power is on. Not sure if he went to public school there too, but if he did, it's amazing that he can read and write, nevermind type. Must have graduated valedictorian.


I'll just give him a break.  Sure I don't always agree, but he'll at least listen, think about it, and reply as he can.  And he can and will admit to being wrong from time to time when evidence is presented.  That places him above the majority of farkers right there who either can't do so, aren't willing to do so, are straight up trolling, or are just plain unmitigated bastards
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eagle Harbor population: 69
Copper Harbor population: 136

Cost of new bridge: $2,900,000

Who will pay for it: Everyone else.

Once again civilization pays for the living expenses of those who reject civilization.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Eagle Harbor population: 69
Copper Harbor population: 136

Cost of new bridge: $2,900,000

Who will pay for it: Everyone else.

Once again civilization pays for the living expenses of those who reject civilization.


Lot of tourists use those roads as well
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Eagle Harbor population: 69
Copper Harbor population: 136

Cost of new bridge: $2,900,000

Who will pay for it: Everyone else.

Once again civilization pays for the living expenses of those who reject civilization.


M26 through there gets lots of tourist traffic.

/say Yah to da UP, eh?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: BolloxReader: chitownmike: waxbeans: But hay keep wasting money on the drug war. 🙄

Do you ever get tired of being so stupid?

I'm guessing it's related to another headline on that page about the county citing people for possession of THc on 4/20

That was in Wisconsin, Michigan has had recreational weed for a couple years now.


I know, but I noticed it too on that page. Doesn't matter which state, it's still a stupid waste of resources that could be used for something else. Instead we just make sure some people will never be able to get help if they want to go to college some day.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.