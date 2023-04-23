 Skip to content
(AP News)   ♫ Slip slidin' away. Slip slidin' away. With all those cracks in your foundation your house is slip slidin' away ♫   (apnews.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paul Simon trifecta in play.

/it was against the law
//what my mother saw
///three
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes A Great Notion (1971) 720p - Paul Newman, Henry Fonda
Youtube 0zaYvGNLpzM
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Build your house on an unstable hillside, then call it an "Act of God" when it slips.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know the homes in the article aren't, but anyone stupid enough to build houses like this, deserve
what they get.  Oh!  But a great view!  Yeah, especially when it slides down the hill into the ocean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Edge Homes"

Over the Edge Homes
 
vsavatar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He should call HoH SiS.
[YTP] No one needs foundation repair
Youtube Ps-8QspaBug
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Black Sheep (4/10) Movie CLIP - That's Not Normal (1996) HD
Youtube HI_mwhUvqHc
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe Draper is just trying to get the hell out of Utah

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently back in the 60s or 70s there was a shady quarry/cement company that mixed shiatty mix for tens of thousands of foundations in CT.  And now they're all crumbling.
 
