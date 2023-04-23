 Skip to content
(12 News Now)   Freedom breaks out at an after-prom party in Jasper, Texas. Fortunately, no deaths, but multiple injuries   (12newsnow.com) divider line
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

841 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?


I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?

I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?


I thought it was Jamie.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Moroning: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?

I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?

I thought it was Jamie.


Janie Briggs

not another teen movie Janie Briggs got a gun
Youtube zrkELdraEbs
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Moroning: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?

I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?

I thought it was Jamie.


Apparently not.  I had to double check myself.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
While a sheriff's office spokesperson could not confirm if all those wounded were Jasper High School students she did party was connected t the Jasper High School prom.

WTF is this mess?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: While a sheriff's office spokesperson could not confirm if all those wounded were Jasper High School students she did party was connected t the Jasper High School prom.

WTF is this mess?


Modern "journalism".  Post from your phone, no editor, saves money.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Someone Else's Alt: While a sheriff's office spokesperson could not confirm if all those wounded were Jasper High School students she did party was connected t the Jasper High School prom.

WTF is this mess?


If your average Texan can't read, why have a journalist who can write?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since it's a small town, everyone knows everyone else. The person of interest is likely a cops kid.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how long it will take before mass shootings happen in the schools where the kids of most Texas Republican politicians go. Seems only fair they sacrifice their kids and grandkids like too many already have.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't find the picture meme, but...


You fear Liberals are going to take away your guns. They haven't

We fear your guns are going to take away our children. They have.

Whose fears are are really unfounded?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.


Yiu talking about the lynching where they dragged a man using a car?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.


You mean this?

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2014/06/why-the-voting-rights-act-still-matters/373541/
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

Yiu talking about the lynching where they dragged a man using a car?


Pick up truck
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.


Butterflies or the firing of the black sheriff?

Was it a lynching, because I wouldn't be surprised if it was that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

You mean this?

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2014/06/why-the-voting-rights-act-still-matters/373541/


Wow. So it's always been awful.  Wow.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night I happened to be about 80 miles outside of houston, and decided to have dinner at a small town steakhouse that from the outside appeared to be from 1978 and I was hoping would have wood paneling.

It didn't, still had a very nice time  though - did not realize it is the prom time of year.    

And, This was actually once of the nice places in town, not the place that the approaching-50 relic goes to maybe see a "Miller Lite" sign from '81 while a 90 year old works the register.

So, A whole mess of small town kids driving dad's pickup showed up with their dates.

They were very polite kids, white, black, and mexican, just being teenagers.

They looked like absolute babies to me.  It was kind of shocking.   But I am getting older and older.

I have lived enough of a life to know that small towns aren't all bible study and hand holding.     They have the same internet we do, and there is plenty of weeds to smoke, molly to take, meth to smoke etc.

And teens are teens.     That wasn't the vibe I got from these kids, but my point is that just because they are 80 miles out from one of the biggest cities in the country, doesn't mean they are stupid and don't like to do all the same shiat any of us ever did.

I have been wondering a lot about those kids and those like them.

Living in these small towns that not even 20 years ago were "islands" in the middle of civilization, connected by dial-up and Gateway PC.

Now everyone has a handheld computer with high-speed cellular, and while these kids are not the rich upper middle class socialites of houston I grew up with, or that exist in Houston today, they are still connected to all the stupid shiat that goes on in the world.

I honestly feel bad for them, just like I do for these kids outside of Jasper.   What a confusing time and place, and so loaded up with so much farking bullshiat fed to them by a degenerate entertainment and news media.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's too bad they didn't have psychologists and psychiatrists to screen out all the mentally kids. You do realize, it was the mental illness talking through messrs. Smith and Wesson, right?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the football OK?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of their wounds were not life-threatening.

Those kids don't freedom too good.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine injuries but no deaths?  Boy, Texans sure are lousy shots.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least no lynching this time around
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?

I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?


Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?

I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?


Yep, Homecoming Queen
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OldRod: I guess we need a good-prom-king-with-a-gun?

I believe the home coming queen has a gun.

Or is Janie?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xG3yGdQYwqg]


Tiny fist
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Someone Else's Alt: While a sheriff's office spokesperson could not confirm if all those wounded were Jasper High School students she did party was connected t the Jasper High School prom.

WTF is this mess?

If your average Texan can't read, why have a journalist who can write?


The only things Texans can read are U, S, and A.

\I done told that teachin' lady
 
dsmith42
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dkulprit: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

Butterflies or the firing of the black sheriff?

Was it a lynching, because I wouldn't be surprised if it was that.


Its Jasper. The town is 99.99999999999999% white. They literally do lynch non-white people for being there.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_James_Byrd_Jr.

Jasper and Vidor are the two small Texas towns that minorites know to avoid. I'm white, and I wouldn't go to those towns.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't take your guns to prom, son
Leave your guns at home, bill
Don't take your guns to prom

/live at Fark penitentiary
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dsmith42: dkulprit: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

Butterflies or the firing of the black sheriff?

Was it a lynching, because I wouldn't be surprised if it was that.

Its Jasper. The town is 99.99999999999999% white. They literally do lynch non-white people for being there.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_James_Byrd_Jr.

Jasper and Vidor are the two small Texas towns that minorites know to avoid. I'm white, and I wouldn't go to those towns.


I know, I was just using it as my vehicle for knowledge that they are a stop on the migratory patterns of monarch butterflies.

They're known for 2 things, racism and butterflies.

Unfortunately the butterflies don't cancel out how racist their city is.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dsmith42: dkulprit: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

Butterflies or the firing of the black sheriff?

Was it a lynching, because I wouldn't be surprised if it was that.

Its Jasper. The town is 99.99999999999999% white. They literally do lynch non-white people for being there.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_James_Byrd_Jr.

Jasper and Vidor are the two small Texas towns that minorites know to avoid. I'm white, and I wouldn't go to those towns.


Meantime, in reality:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/jasper-tx-population
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Avigdore: dsmith42: dkulprit: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

Butterflies or the firing of the black sheriff?

Was it a lynching, because I wouldn't be surprised if it was that.

Its Jasper. The town is 99.99999999999999% white. They literally do lynch non-white people for being there.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_James_Byrd_Jr.

Jasper and Vidor are the two small Texas towns that minorites know to avoid. I'm white, and I wouldn't go to those towns.

Meantime, in reality:
[Fark user image 559x300]
https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/jasper-tx-population


LOL 250 of their bestest high school buddies over for a party.

Vidor was so notorious that people bought billboards telling motorists to avoid it
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dsmith42: dkulprit: waxbeans: None of you want to know what placed Jasper, Texas, in the news last time around.

Butterflies or the firing of the black sheriff?

Was it a lynching, because I wouldn't be surprised if it was that.

Its Jasper. The town is 99.99999999999999% white. They literally do lynch non-white people for being there.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_James_Byrd_Jr.

Jasper and Vidor are the two small Texas towns that minorites know to avoid. I'm white, and I wouldn't go to those towns.


Jasper is 37% white, a percentage different from 99.9% repeating.

The rest of what you said is true.
 
