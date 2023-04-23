 Skip to content
(KLFY Eyewitness News)   Just one more reason not to take a cruise ship - no fishing   (klfy.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How boring is a cruse that you decide to go fishing?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... too much trauma to throw the fish back, no way to prep it.

That is some brilliant dumbassery.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dunno about boring, but cruises usually have day excursions at the various stops.  When the wife and I did our honeymoon cruise from Vancouver up the coast of Alaska and back we went fishing with a 4 hour charter out of Ketchikan as one of our excursions...

'Cause dammit if I'm flying from Florida to Canada and then floating to Alaska I *will* be going fishing....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cruise ship

DIARRHEA BARGE
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifetime ban seems a little harsh for an otherwise harmless incident.  I've been on a couple of Carnival Cruises and have seen much worse behavior.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd kinda love to catch a nice salmon and have it prepared for dinner that evening...
Just grilled with lemon juice and a little light spicing like rosemary...Some nice grilled veggies/mushrooms
(yellow squash,eggplant,zucchini and onion) some mashed sweet potatoes....

/now i'm hungry
// having chili though
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the problem is that there are most likely other balconies below you and you could hook someone with a fish hook.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh,now I packed all my lube and....

oh, no fishing
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The boat did in fact have arrangements and we had fresh salmon for dinner.  Which is a shame since other than shellfish I only really like smoked fishes - lox on the bagel, smoked mullet and/or smoked mullet dip with cold beer in the summer, etc.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Pretty sure the problem is that there are most likely other balconies below you and you could hook someone with a fish hook.


PSA and note to self: do not GIS fishing hook accidents. In the eye?! JFC.
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I've never been able to light the salmon after rolling it
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Water skiing is still OK though, right?

media.fugly.comView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Mudshark Interview
Youtube owBSgXgdE3M
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not the Edgewater, folks

Fark user imageView Full Size

To make it even more interesting, in the lobby of the aforementioned hotel there's a bait and tackle shop where the residents can go down And whenever they want to rent a fishing pole and some preserved minnows
And schlepp back to the rooms, open the window, stick their little pole outside and within a few minutes actually catch a fish of some sort that they can bring into their hotel room and do whatever they want with it, ya' know what I mean.

Do you really have to rent the preserved minnows too?  Is there a deposit?
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Carnival should take the hint and design a ship with an onboard fly fishing area stocked with wild trout, so the passengers can enjoy a taste of the outdoors.
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dark brew: Lifetime ban seems a little harsh for an otherwise harmless incident.  I've been on a couple of Carnival Cruises and have seen much worse behavior.


Posting the video to social media probably earned them the perma-ban. Stop that shiat in it's tracks. As a lifelong fisherman, I approve. Just became it's a boat doesn't mean you can fish off of it.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought it was supposed to be a punishment.
Being 86d from ever setting foot on a Carnaval "ship" again sounds like exactly the opposite
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoked mullet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if any cruise ships still offer skeet shooting?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My mom and step dad are on a cruise right now. I haven't heard from them in a few days. Hmmm....
 
KingKauff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

First off, the boat's moving too fast to even think about trawling.  Not to mention the amount of line you'd need.
 
