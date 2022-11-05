 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTAR Phoenix)   Arizona AG abates Arabian alfalfa acreage   (ktar.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Drought, Farm, Colorado River, United States, Arizona, Water well, Saudi Arabia, Lake  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 5:38 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOOD. About f$cking time somebody in government started pointing to the real cause of the water crisis.

These foreign owned farms don't give a f$ck about the US water crisis; they probably see it as a bonus. 30% of the water used in the Southwest is for alfalfa. That's more than all the municipal and industrial water usage COMBINED. They use the most inefficient watering processes possible, and the foreign owned farms are by far the worst offenders.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Then the clouds opened up and God said, 'I hate you, Alfalfa!'"

- Alfalfa
 
LeftOfRightofLeft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No foreign owned entities in the USA period.
 
Psylence
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.
Now do farkin' golf courses.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: GOOD. About f$cking time somebody in government started pointing to the real cause of the water crisis.

These foreign owned farms don't give a f$ck about the US water crisis; they probably see it as a bonus. 30% of the water used in the Southwest is for alfalfa. That's more than all the municipal and industrial water usage COMBINED. They use the most inefficient watering processes possible, and the foreign owned farms are by far the worst offenders.


Why the hell is a desert state growing live stock fodder for the middle east? Maybe a place with a bit more rain would be a more efficient choice.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The media keep acting like this is just a temporary drought.  Meanwhile, the rest of us are out here preparing...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tennyson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Would it be conscionable if it were an American owned company?

Is it really about water?
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Why the hell is a desert state growing live stock fodder for the middle east? Maybe a place with a bit more rain would be a more efficient choice.


Because Saudi Arabia prohibits the farming of alfalfa.  Wanny know why?...too water intensive.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Been seeing stuff on this story for a few days. The  humongous irony, which was somehow left out of the linked article (but is the headline in others), is that the Saudi company is growing alfalfa in the US to ship back because it's illegal to grow in Saudi Arabia. Because it uses too much water.
 
Psylence
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tennyson: Would it be conscionable if it were an American owned company?

Is it really about water?


NO. IT'S THE farkING DESERT. ITS ABOUT THE GODDAMNED WATER YOU CRETIN.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone let the AG know that if she receives an invitation to the Saudi embassy, she should take a raincheck.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And because the article wasn't too specific... Alfalfa is a fancy agriculture term for "Hay".  It's grass.  They're trying to grow massive amounts of grass in the desert.
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psylence: Good.
Now do farkin' golf courses.


Get face cancer, demon.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nonsense. American deserts have plenty of water to grow alfalfa for Saudi Arabian alfalfa requirements. Do you expect the Saudis to go without alfalfa? Or use their own deserts? Poppycock! It's time thirsty Arizonans realize that their selfish desire for hydration curtails the alfalfa needs of extremely wealthy people. People better than them. Better because they have more money. So dry up, you moisture hogging sand people.

/Paid for by The Saudi Arabian Commission for Worldwide Alfalfa Production
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LeftOfRightofLeft: No foreign owned entities in the USA period.


Think before you post,
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced that drill permits for a Saudi Arabia-owned alfalfa farm in La Paz County have been revoked.

Two deep-water wells were approved for Fondomonte Arizona LLC eight months ago, which Mayes called "unconscionable" given the state's need to preserve water."

*looks at calendar*

Took less than eight months for Mayes to unapprove them. Nice work. And fark you, not Senator or AG Mrk Brnovch.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tennyson: Would it be conscionable if it were an American owned company?

Is it really about water?


Yes. They are taking our groundwater in Arizona to feed these crops, then shipping the alfalfa back to feed cattle in Middle East. The permits they get here do not limit their usage, so they can take as much as they want if approved. People who live in the area are having to dig deeper wells to get water because these companies are taking it all for themselves and not paying the true cost.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/05/us/arizona-water-foreign-owned-farms-climate/index.html
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.