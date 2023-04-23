 Skip to content
(Axios)   Beware the armadillo Invasion   (axios.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, University of Michigan, United States, Animal, Climate, Reality check, southern Illinois, big picture, North Carolina  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately, the rise in armadillos who've met their end on the road is probably a much greater threat than the increased cases in leprosy...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every year we've lived here, our backyard here ends up hosting a family of armadillos. I hope they continue to do so for the foreseeable future, their pups are adorable little nuggets
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When i lived in unincorporated county, this got broken out regularly to deal with them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a.k.a: Texas pothole fillers
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x425]

When i lived in unincorporated county, this got broken out regularly to deal with them.


psycho
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are taking our jobs. Why do people kill them? They eat bugs. There's no sport in it.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna go home with the armadillo🎶🎶
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: a.k.a: Texas pothole fillers


Texas speed bumps.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks to run over an armadillo and get their nasty goo all over the bottom of you vehicle. When that crap gets hot it stinks like a skunk in rut.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Unfortunately, the rise in armadillos who've met their end on the road is probably a much greater threat than the increased cases in leprosy...


Stop licking them and you won't be at risk
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's been bizarre seeing them on the side of the road in Missouri now. Their territory has spread northwards about 40 miles in 3 years, based on what I've seen.

I believe the worst northward species migration in the US would be the brown recluse.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

no1curr: Every year we've lived here, our backyard here ends up hosting a family of armadillos. I hope they continue to do so for the foreseeable future, their pups are adorable little nuggets


Enjoy leprosy.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: no1curr: Every year we've lived here, our backyard here ends up hosting a family of armadillos. I hope they continue to do so for the foreseeable future, their pups are adorable little nuggets

Enjoy leprosy.


It is very difficult for armadillos to infect humans with an easily curable disease.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xcheopis: WTF is a Drexel: no1curr: Every year we've lived here, our backyard here ends up hosting a family of armadillos. I hope they continue to do so for the foreseeable future, their pups are adorable little nuggets

Enjoy leprosy.

It is very difficult for armadillos to infect humans with an easily curable disease.


Maybe it wasn't a threat but more of a recommendation.  Like, "Enjoy leprosy!  It's more fun than Spring Break in Panama City!  And, remember, if you show your scabs, you get a 10% discount at Olive Garden."
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xcheopis: WTF is a Drexel: no1curr: Every year we've lived here, our backyard here ends up hosting a family of armadillos. I hope they continue to do so for the foreseeable future, their pups are adorable little nuggets

Enjoy leprosy.

It is very difficult for armadillos to infect humans with an easily curable disease.


The clap is easily curable too, I'm still not texting your mom back.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: xcheopis: WTF is a Drexel: no1curr: Every year we've lived here, our backyard here ends up hosting a family of armadillos. I hope they continue to do so for the foreseeable future, their pups are adorable little nuggets

Enjoy leprosy.

It is very difficult for armadillos to infect humans with an easily curable disease.

The clap is easily curable too, I'm still not texting your mom back.


Shouldn't be passing it around then, chica.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They've even invaded Transylvania!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ytterbium: I believe the worst northward species migration in the US would be the brown recluse.


*shiver* You're not wrong.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


CSB:
I once found a black widow in my utility closet... in Fargo, ND.
I was like, "What the hell are you doing here? Don't you know it gets farking cold here?'"
My guess is it hitched a ride on some moving straps that were used in a trip to Georgia.

When I saw it, I freaked out, vacuumed it up with a handheld, and then dumped it out on the kitchen vinyl to make sure it was dead.
It was not.
Shortly after, it VERY MUCH was.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Somaticasual: Unfortunately, the rise in armadillos who've met their end on the road is probably a much greater threat than the increased cases in leprosy...

Stop licking them and you won't be at risk


<looks around suspiciously>

..no promises. What happens between a Man and his Armadillos are between him, the armadillos, and the series of psychiatrists who want to destroy a beautiful love.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this. Armadillos are adorable.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: xcheopis: Somaticasual: Unfortunately, the rise in armadillos who've met their end on the road is probably a much greater threat than the increased cases in leprosy...

Stop licking them and you won't be at risk

<looks around suspiciously>

..no promises. What happens between a Man and his Armadillos are between him, the armadillos, and the series of psychiatrists who want to destroy a beautiful love.


We've talked about this; we can't help you until you are willing to be helped!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xcheopis: Somaticasual: Unfortunately, the rise in armadillos who've met their end on the road is probably a much greater threat than the increased cases in leprosy...

Stop licking them and you won't be at risk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
midmodan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: spotted recently as far north as Missouri,

Recently, as in they've been rooting in my compost pile for years?
I remember other kids telling us about the armadillos they saw on their trips to Texas in elementary school(70s), by the 00s they were in my leaf pile and all up and down the sides of the roads. They've been in mid MO for well over a decade. Maybe 2.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For no good reason I looked up armadillo boots and wow there are a lot of options. These look spiffy
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/I do not endorse armadillo assassinations for their glorious armor
 
