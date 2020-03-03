 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Oh, shiat   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TP is usually made from farmed trees.  They plant fast growing trees that aren't all that great for lumber, but work great for your butt.  Sounds to me like the business guy is trying to create an artificial run on TP (pun intended) for a quick bump in sales.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, they use lumber waste, e.g. sawdust and such.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
God save the King's tushie.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If Covid taught us one thing it's to hoard toilet paper at all times. You should have no less than 72 rolls in your home.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess it's time to revive my bespoke bidet business from 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Key to the UK is the fact that products linked to deforestation will be banned from imports and expert with the EU

what?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The real reason for TP (and birb) shortages:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who are they kidding? Europeans don't wipe their asses.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess everybody is going to have to start doing it the Army way...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They have bidets over there, right?  Soo, no problem!
 
JAYoung [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't blame this one on Johnny Carson.
 
ar393
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: The real reason for TP (and birb) shortages:

[i.pinimg.com image 201x360]


When I was training my kitty to use the toilet, he twice unrolled the entire roll of tp into the toilet. I flipped the paper after the first time, thinking because of the 'incorrect' rotation, it wouldn't happen again. I was wrong, for 13 years the toilet paper roll was on its side on the counter or shelf. For the last 16 months it's been back on the roll.

/I miss my furball
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i0.wp.com image 634x821]


TP for the TP throne!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i0.wp.com image 634x821]


As posted up thread with the cat unrolling the TP, if I had that in my house, it would end up similar to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If Covid taught us one thing it's to hoard toilet paper at all times. You should have no less than 72 rolls in your home.


Got that covered, from the last 'shortage'...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x457]


Many years ago, I had to deal with the British Civil Service as a contractor. Their toilet paper must have been the inspiration for "Badger's Arse".
Imagine if you will, a form of coarse paper, shiny on one side, rough on the other, smelling like industrial-strength Dettol, and with the words "Government Property" printed on every sheet. 
I kept one (unused) sheet as a souvenir.
I think my wife found it and threw it away.
At least, I hope so.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have very little worry about such things now that I have my bidet toilet seat thing. Total game changer, friends. There's a bunch of good ones and I can't recommend them enough.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Also, they use lumber waste, e.g. sawdust and such.


Is it 2-ply wood?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: I have very little worry about such things now that I have my bidet toilet seat thing. Total game changer, friends. There's a bunch of good ones and I can't recommend them enough.


I would love to be able to wash my ass off after every poop.  But taking a shower after every #2 would be time consuming.

I have to try out a bidet... I'll put it on my bucket list.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bro, do you even seashells?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Sail The Wide Accountancy: I have very little worry about such things now that I have my bidet toilet seat thing. Total game changer, friends. There's a bunch of good ones and I can't recommend them enough.

I would love to be able to wash my ass off after every poop.  But taking a shower after every #2 would be time consuming.

I have to try out a bidet... I'll put it on my bucket list.


Bidets are so 20th century.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Three shells is where it's at in the 21st century.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If Covid taught us one thing it's to hoard toilet paper at all times. You should have no less than 72 rolls in your home.


Yes, I do order from Costco.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ar393: bughunter: The real reason for TP (and birb) shortages:

[i.pinimg.com image 201x360]

When I was training my kitty to use the toilet, he twice unrolled the entire roll of tp into the toilet. I flipped the paper after the first time, thinking because of the 'incorrect' rotation, it wouldn't happen again. I was wrong, for 13 years the toilet paper roll was on its side on the counter or shelf. For the last 16 months it's been back on the roll.

/I miss my furball


I'm sorry about your fuzz-butt kitty; they are the best little morons in existence.
 
