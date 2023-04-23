 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Meet the Disney dad pastor on the FBI's most wanted list   (thedailybeast.com)
25
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The next day Philip said he found his mother kneeling in the driveway of their Atlanta home in shock.


She may have been lapping up a puddle of anti-freeze. Get her to the ER.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a closeted drag queen?
 
JustinCase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans seem to bring the drama.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "disney dad pastor" and assumed child molesting republican, not thief republican.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A grifting religious nut? Gee, that's a new one
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Was he a closeted drag queen?


With the kind of fraud he did, and his love for his family; he's a republican.

/pretty sure the wife did it all, and has now off'd him.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all, the SEC complaint states, Burns sold at least 70 promissory notes to dozens of investors in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina.

You wouldn't happen to have a list of those investors, would you? I bet I could get their money back for them, ;)
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney dad?

... so he's dead?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was obsessed with Disney," Philip added. "He was a Disney adult."

String him up

WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was also placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List, which details that he "has a tattoo on his left forearm of three black triangles interlaced."

Oldfraud can't tri-force.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical christian turns out to be a lying criminal?

fryimshocked.jpg
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've been following this guy since before the charges. I'd always pegged him as a Cramer-level charlatan.

Is he alive? Honestly, I doubt it and even if he is, I doubt he'll be taken alive.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a small grift, after all

It's a small grift, after all 
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found him.

wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kids, having to go through life with their faces looking like that.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: Found him.

I spent a week in Jamaica at an all inclusive, and though it was nice, I much preferred being in Europe and seeing things I had only seen onTV or in books.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sex crimes?

>click<

No?

NO?????

WTF?!


Oooooh... none that have come to light yet!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: AirForceVet: Was he a closeted drag queen?

With the kind of fraud he did, and his love for his family; he's a republican.

/pretty sure the wife did it all, and has now off'd him.


She granted him a quickie divorce to hide assets without knowing what was happening??? Even if I believed her religious family raised her to be a doormat to her husband because Bible, I find it hard to accept she just divorced him because he said so. This woman knew. When exactly is harder to determine. But for a while probably.

And the whole being found by her son on her knees in the driveway because she was in such shock also seems conveniently arranged. She grants a quickie divorce because the feds are after him and he's trying to give her the house or something but she is just shocked he took off, shocked I tells ya. Like dramatic display levels of shocked.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I read "disney dad pastor" and assumed child molesting republican, not thief republican.


Could be both.  He was a youth pastor, after all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He decided he needed a dust filter for a Hoover Max Extract 60 Pressure Pro?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A few months later, the lawsuit states, Burns recommended that Susan Zimmerman invest $200,000 in "a peer-to-peer lending investment opportunity" that would supposedly pay 8 percent interest annually until January 2023.

...

In a class-action lawsuit, several of Burns' alleged victims describe how the "safe and conservative" investment opportunity swindled them out of millions.

Some people learned nothing from the Madoff experience. There is no such thing as a "safe and conservative" 8%.

Buy some utility stock. A 4-5% dividend yield would be great.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Financial crimes of this nature can cause significant disruptions to the lives of those who are victimized, and the FBI is dedicated to holding these criminals accountable," Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement.

The victims were wealthy, weren't they?
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Financial crimes of this nature can cause significant disruptions to the lives of those who are victimized, and the FBI is dedicated to holding these criminals accountable," Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement.

The victims were wealthy, weren't they?


Yeaaaah scammy daddy landed himself a whale. As right-wing as FBI leans, they're probably connected to the agency itself.
 
groppet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll bet they will find him near a Disney property.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dang flabbit.

helpful pic of an expert at identifying dang flabbits

/dang flabbit
//dang flabbit
///dang flabbit
 
