(NBC News)   Leg-lengthening surgery on the increase for men who wish to be a little bit taller, a baller, a girl who looked good so they can call her, a rabbit in a hat with a bat and a '64 Impala   (nbcnews.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Third leg?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gattica in reverse?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My (strictly anecdotal) experience is that the men who are most concerned about their height are the ones who are almost but not quite average height. Men who are significantly short know that shoe lifts or exaggerating by half an inch on dating sites isn't going to make a difference, so just get on with it.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
screams in 1995
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSI did it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So some 5 foot tall dude gets 6 inch extensions, and looks like a keg with grasshopper legs attached to it.

Ok.....
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read a rumor somewhere that Stallone seriously considered this.
/not Frank, the other one
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: So some 5 foot tall dude gets 6 inch extensions, and looks like a keg with grasshopper legs attached to it.

Ok.....


See my comment above. It's typically the 5' 7½" guy who really wants to be 5' 8" that is going to extremes to get there.
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: markie_farkie: So some 5 foot tall dude gets 6 inch extensions, and looks like a keg with grasshopper legs attached to it.

Ok.....

See my comment above. It's typically the 5' 7½" guy who really wants to be 5' 8" that is going to extremes to get there.


If I had the money and that fragile of an ego.

/Juuuuuust under 5-8
//I would seriously kill to be above 6'
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
36-24-36....Only if she 5'3....
 
Glenford
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, her boyfriend's tall and he plays ball. How am I going to compete with that?
 
rohar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ar393: HugeMistake: markie_farkie: So some 5 foot tall dude gets 6 inch extensions, and looks like a keg with grasshopper legs attached to it.

Ok.....

See my comment above. It's typically the 5' 7½" guy who really wants to be 5' 8" that is going to extremes to get there.

If I had the money and that fragile of an ego.

/Juuuuuust under 5-8
//I would seriously kill to be above 6'


You're amazing the way you are.  Don't change a thing.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Short People
Youtube v8UVBgUd9GE
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only works on legs?  Who cares.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Greater height is a typical male trait, so how many of these guys will admit it's gender affirming surgery?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They don't mention that your arms remain the same length, and you end up like a weirdly proportioned freak, rather than an insecure little baby who is short, right?
 
havocmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm generally considered tall. 6'2, 6'3 depending on who's measuring.

It sucks. Can't drive a lot of cars. Finding clothes that fit is not as easy as you'd think. The least bit of weight looks weird on you. I'd be quite happy a few inches shorter.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Skee-Lo - I Wish (Lyrics)
Youtube sBJU7P--SfM
/thanks for the memories, subby
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I read a rumor somewhere that Stallone seriously considered this.
/not Frank, the other one


Fark user imageView Full Size

Stallone falls into the 5'8" category.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just go the Glenn Danzig route and hit the gym.  Short guys can pack on muscle like crazy.
I've got the opposite issue.  At 6'6" it is difficult to look bulky.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey there Short Kangz, instead of developing charisma, talent and being interesting, you can sublimate your cute lil Napoleonic rage in some stilts made from your own bones for only $90k!
 
AeAe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a very tall guy (5'11"), I don't even notice how inadequately short my friends are.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This 'surgical enhancement' is grossly stupid. Whatever height you are just get comfortable with it and own it
 
dtbcr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HugeMistake: markie_farkie: So some 5 foot tall dude gets 6 inch extensions, and looks like a keg with grasshopper legs attached to it.

Ok.....

See my comment above. It's typically the 5' 7½" guy who really wants to be 5' 8" that is going to extremes to get there.


I'm actually 5'7.5", was the shortest in my class through most of my schooling, and have never given a crap about it. I don't understand people who are hung up on height. I suppose in theory it limits your dating options since there are some women who won't date a shorter guy, but there are plenty who will.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HugeMistake: My (strictly anecdotal) experience is that the men who are most concerned about their height are the ones who are almost but not quite average height. Men who are significantly short know that shoe lifts or exaggerating by half an inch on dating sites isn't going to make a difference, so just get on with it.


My husband is 5'6". But I'm 5'2" so it works great for us. Plus he's cute as all get out!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Campanula
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was a Shriner's kid growing up, and knew a few other kids who had this procedure (or at least the version that existed in the 90s). At the time, it was only used for serious leg length discrepancies, like one girl I knew whose right leg was 3 inches shorter than her left. I was evaluated for it, but it was decided my leg length difference was small enough (about an inch) that the surgery had more risks than benefits. Watching some of the other kids go though this, I can't imagine wanting to do this voluntarily. Therapy seems cheaper and far less painful.
 
