"Our children are missing out on being able to live our dream of a quiet authentic suburban life," she sobbed
posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 2:44 PM



yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is why guillotines.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The quintessential suburban experience of a palatial estate where they can be isolated while looking down on everyone around them?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I grew up in the north shore suburbs of Chicago seventy years ago. I don't know what, if any, pejoratives are used today but when I was a teen, my friends and I referred to Wilmette residents as the cake-eaters.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

/ And I thought Mia Sara was gorgeous
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No. 1 reason for this? Constant tax cuts for the rich by Republicans, who keep getting votes from people who will never get within light years of the top marginal rate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Authentic"?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are we allowed to grind the 0.1% into pig feed yet?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is she sobbing about?
A:  Mass Shooting at Schools?
B:  Landlord increased their Rent and they have to move?
C:  That Big Noise that Won't Stop!

Big Noise from Winnetka
Youtube Gzwoc7UWdBw
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Also Macaulay Culkin.

/and Mia Sara was objectively gorgeous and sexy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: / And I thought Mia Sara was gorgeous


Jennifer Grey, all the way.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like they would EVER let their kid just go to a park without an armed security detail or go to or have
friends visit that weren't vetted and security verified  by their personal security service. Much less go to
a PUBLIC school (*swoon*) with all those "little people" (Ya, like even the public school in that district)..
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I truly feel for these people. Can we get Sarah McLachlan involved?

/🎵 In the arrrrrrrms of an angel...🎵
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is he wearing a puffy jacket under a suit jacket?
 
