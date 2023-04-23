 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles) Well, that's one way to make Disneyland more interesting (ktla.com)
    Disneyland, Disneyland Resort, Fireworks, Fantasmic!, Tourism, Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, Amusement park  
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The same type of Dragon was used in a parade in Walt Disney World and also caught on fire.  The damage was much less server here in FL.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
you've heard of Disney On Ice, well kids check out the all new show Disney On Fire
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

growinthings: The same type of Dragon was used in a parade in Walt Disney World and also caught on fire.  The damage was much less server here in FL.


Well, don't they just breathe fire?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn, DeSantis, I knew were obsessed with Disney but Jesus.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wouldn't be the first flaming queen at Disneyland.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dracarys
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Massive doesn't mean what it used to.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: Damn, DeSantis, I knew were obsessed with Disney but Jesus.


We should check to see that he has an alibi.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Damn, DeSantis, I knew were obsessed with Disney but Jesus.


Jesus already caught fire.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Mugato: Damn, DeSantis, I knew were obsessed with Disney but Jesus.

We should check to see that he has an alibi.


DeSantis or Jesus?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. I was there the day the Yippies invaded Disneyland. That was interesting to my ten-year-old self.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to take my little nephew to Disneyland, but instead I showed him this vide. "Oh, no," I said. "Disneyland burned down." He cried and cried, but I think that deep down, he thought it was a pretty good joke.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*video
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least when the dragon broke down, it didn't eat the tourists.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being LA (okay, Anaheim) the dragon's name should be Smog.
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, lots of fat people in that video.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OK, who hired Trogdor as a cast member?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

growinthings: The same type of Dragon was used in a parade in Walt Disney World and also caught on fire.  The damage was much less server here in FL.


Yeah, ain't a "massive fire". That's some doom and gallon shiat there. I clicked on this shiat at like 2 am because of that headline. No I juries, even the people on that stage were evacuated quickly and safely. Sure there's damage, but the headline in TFA makes it sound like there are actual buildings that have collapse. As of last night, just the dragon caught on fire.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wow, lots of fat people in that video.


There's that Fark body shaming we all love. We're going to have to get a sensitivity committee to give this website the Dahl treatment because (and I quote) "we live in a society, and there are tngs you just can't say".
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kind of reminds me of the Michael Jackson fire accident.
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Interesting?  Bring back flash mountain.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: EvilEgg: Mugato: Damn, DeSantis, I knew were obsessed with Disney but Jesus.

We should check to see that he has an alibi.

DeSantis or Jesus?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't this what dragons do?
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And today is Saint George's Day
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coincidence?  I think not...
 
