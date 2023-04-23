 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Floriduh Police decline to file charges against man who opened fire on grocery delivery driver who pulled into the wrong driveway because, well, did we mention it's Floriduh?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
72
    More: Followup, Report, Police, Crime, Law, Aggression, Broward County, Florida, Tire, Antonio Caccavale  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 1:33 PM (1 hour ago)



72 Comments     (+0 »)
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, essentially, Republican "law & order" is 18TH Century Wild West nonsense that gets everyone killed.

Just out of curiosity, do you know what that does to insurance rates? Because relatives can still sue for civil damages.

Good luck with that.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm afraid of assholes going around carrying guns. If "fear" is the only justification you need to use deadly force, I guess I can start picking them off whenever I see one.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pro-lifers rejoice.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, essentially, Republican "law & order" is 18TH Century Wild West nonsense that gets everyone killed.

Just out of curiosity, do you know what that does to insurance rates? Because relatives can still sue for civil damages.

Good luck with that.


That's true. Seems like a delivery driver can make a good case for accidentally going to the wrong house and getting shot at as being negligent.

Florida already has a problem getting insurers because of global warming so adding this on may make it worse for them.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eh, he just tried to shoot the tires out. And missed.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Castle doctrine, anyone who approaches without waving a white flag is automatically assumed to be putting me under siege.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just so many good guys with guns
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I live next to Davie and from experience, this is not surprising.
It's a cross between million dollar houses and redneck inbred filled trailer parks.
A lifted pickup flying a combination of confederate and don't step on snek flags isn't at all unusual.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Add another one to the list of things you can't do without getting shot

U-S-A!
U-S-A!
U-S-A!

You can just smell the freedom... it smells like a mixture of gunpowder and blood
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Polite society
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nmrsnr: Castle doctrine, anyone who approaches without waving a white flag is automatically assumed to be putting me under siege.


What?!

You could poke an eye out with at flag!

/*BLAM!*
//*BLAM!*  *BLAM!*
///*BLAM!* *BLAM!* *BLAM!*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Justified by fear?

I fear what TFG and DeDumbass are doing to America. No one would buy that as justification for taking a shot at either of them. Anybody who would do that is dangerous and should be prosecuted.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did they drop the "reasonable" requirement for feeling threatened enough to use deadly force? This should be a reckless discharge at the very least
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I pull into the wrong driveway, and some MAGA hat-wearing window licker comes out of his trailer and starts shouting obscenities at me, can I simply open fire without fear of consequences, too?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well...make sure you are at the correct address, call the person first.
I'll bet you dollars to doughnuts the "delivery drivers" said/did something to make the homeowner
think something was up.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solid reporting, Mr Romero.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: So if I pull into the wrong driveway, and some MAGA hat-wearing window licker comes out of his trailer and starts shouting obscenities at me, can I simply open fire without fear of consequences, too?


Only if you're lilly white and he's one of the rarest of unicorns; a black Republican. Be careful though, some black Republicans well... Aren't black.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Oh well...make sure you are at the correct address, call the person first.
I'll bet you dollars to doughnuts the "delivery drivers" said/did something to make the homeowner
think something was up.


He was black, obviously.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: NewportBarGuy: So, essentially, Republican "law & order" is 18TH Century Wild West nonsense that gets everyone killed.

Just out of curiosity, do you know what that does to insurance rates? Because relatives can still sue for civil damages.

Good luck with that.

That's true. Seems like a delivery driver can make a good case for accidentally going to the wrong house and getting shot at as being negligent.

Florida already has a problem getting insurers because of global warming so adding this on may make it worse for them.


This needs to go through civil process. People who wildly open fire like this because they somehow felt "threatened" and are not prosecuted because of stupid SYG laws should learn that they still end up owing big piles of money.

I regularly go to client's houses and rarely end up in the wrong driveway, but it does happen. Recently I actually rang the doorbell before realizing, "Oh, wrong house" because they didn't have the address posted clearly.

The resident did come out, but we had a friendly conversation and he said I was looking for another house on the other side of the street. He seemed like a nice guy. Simple mistake, no one started blasting.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Likewise, police said, the Instacart driver will not be charged"

How kind of the cops not to charge the delivery driver for being shot at.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: So if I pull into the wrong driveway, and some MAGA hat-wearing window licker comes out of his trailer and starts shouting obscenities at me, can I simply open fire without fear of consequences, too?


That seems like an extreme response, but then I'm one of those northeastern coastal elites. If you're in Florida? 🤷‍♂ Better safe than sorry, I guess.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Simple mistake, no one started blasting.


media.tenor.com
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this calls for a national "do not deliver" watch list. You don't want people pulling up to your house? They won't.

No Uber, no Instacart, no Postmates. Maybe USPS has to deliver to your home, but Amazon doesn't. Nor do UPS or FedEx.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Guy: "Hey, get off of my property"

Black Guy: "I'm on the phone with your wife"

Some Guy: "MY WHAT?!" BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in Florida and have the means to move away WHY THE HELL ARE YOU STILL THERE!!!!!
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see.. Boomer scared out of his wits the world is out to get him from watching Fox News...
Random person comes up the street, pulls into your driveway...When they should have pulled in next door.
you send your kid out to tell them to go away...
But paranoid boomer is.. scared, so he runs out, latches on the the car, and has a gun.. 
Why not let the son handle it? At least he wasn't ready to shoot...
You try to run, injuring said boomer... boomer opens fire...

I see it not as fear, but a paranoia-fueled attack on someone who made the boomer feel threatened. And of course the instacart driver probably wasn't white enough, so the boomer gets away with it in Flori-duh. I bet if the colors were reversed, the shooter would have been arrested, and if he survived the beating from the cops, he'd have been behind bars within the hour.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the cops have no video, no reliable witnesses, and conflicting stories, they can either arrest everybody or nobody. I'm not sure what the right call would have been here.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I go to Florida and I see DeSantis I can shoot him because he is a scary man? Cool.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: labman: NewportBarGuy: So, essentially, Republican "law & order" is 18TH Century Wild West nonsense that gets everyone killed.

Just out of curiosity, do you know what that does to insurance rates? Because relatives can still sue for civil damages.

Good luck with that.

That's true. Seems like a delivery driver can make a good case for accidentally going to the wrong house and getting shot at as being negligent.

Florida already has a problem getting insurers because of global warming so adding this on may make it worse for them.

This needs to go through civil process. People who wildly open fire like this because they somehow felt "threatened" and are not prosecuted because of stupid SYG laws should learn that they still end up owing big piles of money.

I regularly go to client's houses and rarely end up in the wrong driveway, but it does happen. Recently I actually rang the doorbell before realizing, "Oh, wrong house" because they didn't have the address posted clearly.

The resident did come out, but we had a friendly conversation and he said I was looking for another house on the other side of the street. He seemed like a nice guy. Simple mistake, no one started blasting.


Is it safe to assume the color of your complexion is leaning toward white?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

overthinker: Let's see.. Boomer scared out of his wits the world is out to get him from watching Fox News...



FTA: "Antonio Caccavale,43"
Bigotry is more fun than reading.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: When the cops have no video, no reliable witnesses, and conflicting stories, they can either arrest everybody or nobody. I'm not sure what the right call would have been here.


Both stories seem to indicate that they were leaving when shot at. There are photos of the bullet holes in the car provided in the article. The cops and the shooter don't want to talk about the alleged injuries sustained to shooter's foot. I bet I know which story is more accurate.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok to shoot people with the most nebulous connection to danger, but it was criminal to demand people wear masks in your place of business.

Contradictions don't seem to matter anymore
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cousin-merle: jso2897: When the cops have no video, no reliable witnesses, and conflicting stories, they can either arrest everybody or nobody. I'm not sure what the right call would have been here.

Both stories seem to indicate that they were leaving when shot at. There are photos of the bullet holes in the car provided in the article. The cops and the shooter don't want to talk about the alleged injuries sustained to shooter's foot. I bet I know which story is more accurate.


Me too - but we aren't cops.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touching an occupied car in a threatening manner is considered to be assault in most of the US, no different than touching a person.

Shooting someone who is fleeing your property, except with intent to recover property, can range from battery to murder depending on the circumstances. You don't have a self defense claim against someone trying to escape from your presence.

The police know this.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: So if I pull into the wrong driveway, and some MAGA hat-wearing window licker comes out of his trailer and starts shouting obscenities at me, can I simply open fire without fear of consequences, too?


Are you Black?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*flips opens note pad, grabs highlighter, drags it over previously-written "Never... visit... Florida." statement, flips note pad closed again*
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nucking futs.  I hope they file a civil suit.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: So if I pull into the wrong driveway, and some MAGA hat-wearing window licker comes out of his trailer and starts shouting obscenities at me, can I simply open fire without fear of consequences, too?


Depends on how much you love Trump
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: Clearly this calls for a national "do not deliver" watch list. You don't want people pulling up to your house? They won't.

No Uber, no Instacart, no Postmates. Maybe USPS has to deliver to your home, but Amazon doesn't. Nor do UPS or FedEx.


Do not deliver Blocklist starts with something like:

*.FL: deny
*.Austin.TX: allow
*.TX: deny
default: allow
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

overthinker: Let's see.. Boomer scared out of his wits the world is out to get him from watching Fox News...
Random person comes up the street, pulls into your driveway...When they should have pulled in next door.
you send your kid out to tell them to go away...
But paranoid boomer is.. scared, so he runs out, latches on the the car, and has a gun.. 
Why not let the son handle it? At least he wasn't ready to shoot...
You try to run, injuring said boomer... boomer opens fire...

I see it not as fear, but a paranoia-fueled attack on someone who made the boomer feel threatened. And of course the instacart driver probably wasn't white enough, so the boomer gets away with it in Flori-duh. I bet if the colors were reversed, the shooter would have been arrested, and if he survived the beating from the cops, he'd have been behind bars within the hour.


I disagree, I think they would beat him for more than an hour
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another case shows off this type of shooting that hinges on when the incident "starts".

If you start the clock at the point where the homeowner got hit/bumped by the car, well hey... maybe there is a case there.

When you roll it back to the fact that they came storming out and aggressively escalated the situation to that happening in the first place, you can (correctly) see how they're farking nuts.

Similar analysis can be applied to when chickenshiat cops make similar claims, in addition to a bunch of other famous civilian cases.

This is the quieter half of the problem with SYG laws. There's the obvious half where people just take it as a license to shoot whoever they want at any time, but there's also this half where it encourages this reduction of what counts as "part of the incident" and where the clock starts.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

p51d007: I'll bet you dollars to doughnuts the "delivery drivers" said/did something to make the homeowner
think something was up.


Yup. And now they're "victims".

If snowflake libs can't handle getting shot at work by True Americans, they should stay home and collect their entitlement checks.

/amidoinitrite?
 
rohar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, essentially, Republican "law & order" is 18TH Century Wild West nonsense that gets everyone killed.


I'm not sure it's all 18th century.  I grew up with this shiat in Montana in the 20th century.  Of course, it's a bit different when entering someone's property who's ranching a couple thousand acres 50 miles from the nearest law enforcement.

You come in real polite.

But a house in the burbs ain't a cattle ranch, so there NO farkING REASON for this shiat.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If a Black person doesn't vote at all, or doesn't vote to oust every last Republican, they can't complain.

Too many people fought too hard to get you that right to vote.  Use it or lose it.  Leave the state?  Oh, they WANT you to get TF out.
 
Trucker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't read TFA, but let me guess:

Shooter- white
Driver - not white.

*Sigh* it's Floriduh, so I'm really not surprised.
 
rohar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trucker: Didn't read TFA, but let me guess:

Shooter- white
Driver - not white.

*Sigh* it's Floriduh, so I'm really not surprised.


I'm not really sure.  Shooter has a very Italian name.  I have a hard time keeping up with American bigots, are Italians white yet?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is farking idiotic to allow legal justifications for opening fire on the public with "well he was scared" regarding the shooter.


But then i've always said gun owners were pant-shiatting cowards.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rohar: I have a hard time keeping up with American bigots, are Italians white yet?


Here in NJ, my experience is they are super racist. They know they're looked down upon by whiter Europeans and northern Italians (anything north of Florence) so they double down on their racism against Africans and Latinos.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

labman: NewportBarGuy: So, essentially, Republican "law & order" is 18TH Century Wild West nonsense that gets everyone killed.

Just out of curiosity, do you know what that does to insurance rates? Because relatives can still sue for civil damages.

Good luck with that.

That's true. Seems like a delivery driver can make a good case for accidentally going to the wrong house and getting shot at as being negligent.

Florida already has a problem getting insurers because of global warming so adding this on may make it worse for them.


Why never the radiator? Even with flat tires the vehicle can be driven to some degree. Overheated engine? Instant stop and very quickly. Once it stops it is not moving again.
 
