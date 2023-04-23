 Skip to content
Moose out front
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, theater's closed.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably heard there was a Rocky movie playing.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Sorry folks, theater's closed.


Jesus, this is the most "get the lights" and "username checks out" I've ever seen in one post.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image image 188x267]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A møøse once ate my pøpcorn.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Moose out front: Sorry folks, theater's closed.

Jesus, this is the most "get the lights" and "username checks out" I've ever seen in one post.


farking stars aligned today...
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image image 188x267]

[Fark user image image 266x200]


I had such a crush on Moose when I was a kid.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He could see Boris and Natasha in "Naked on the Strait".
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty much ruined the showing of "The Hot Hands of an Oslo Dentist".
 
Captain Carrot Cake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This old Woody Allen joke came to mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmnLRVWgnXU
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lord Rockingham's XI - Hoots Mon - Stereo remix
Youtube eIekZvhyrsk


WARNING ** SEVERE RISK OF EARWORM
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love popcorn too.
 
