(CBS News)   Lions and tigers and cocaine bears, oh my   (cbsnews.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) (Audio)
Youtube OQlByoPdG6c
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21 cats seized in Mexico? That's gato be a record.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The announcement came just a week after U.S. prosecutors revealed that a boss of the Sinaloa cartel fed his enemies, alive and dead, to tigers he kept.

Well now, I wasn't expecting that plot twist while reading the article.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 21 cats seized in Mexico? That's gato be a record.


I sí what you did there.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 21 cats seized in Mexico? That's gato be a record.


That was quite a contribution to the chat. You feline pretty good about that?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Madman drummers bummers: 21 cats seized in Mexico? That's gato be a record.

That was quite a contribution to the chat. You feline pretty good about that?


Fun fact: your name in Spanish means the primitivo.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not as farked up as the guy who went into battle against government forces with his battle-monkey, to both their deaths:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was not the monkey's turn to die.
 
