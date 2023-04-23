 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'AI Nostradamus' chats with British tabloid, makes most of the usual predictions - a cure for cancer, a brand new deadly pandemic with a robot uprising to top it off (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But only Jean Dixon in the Inquirer is predicting the whirlwind romance between Taylor Swift and Weird Al Yankovic -- she hears wedding bells!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I need to check with a couple of cartoons first.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have to wait another 76 years before all versions of the GQP are gone worldwide? I think an AI revolution will happen much sooner as will the devastating climate events. IDK about Mars colonies. I was at the VA the other day and cyborgs are quite real already including my physical therapist, I'm sure even with or maybe because of his prosthetic hand and leg he'd give any movie cyborg a good fight. Like really, he walks so smoothly I didn't realize the leg was missing till I saw the metal ankle and while the fingers couldn't individually articulate he could grasp and turn things with the robotic appendage. The next pandemic will be within 5 years and probably another corona virus since those spread so easily.
 
betawulf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No new pandemic until '85? I can live with that, seeing as I'll be dead.
 
