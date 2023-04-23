 Skip to content
Gritzkrieg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Okay, I'll bite. I love music, and this is my favorite way to listen to it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was in my kidney three days ago
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This belt buckle belonged to my father. He was a business representative for the Machinist Union for 36 years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: This belt buckle belonged to my father. He was a business representative for the Machinist Union for 36 years.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Did he have to defeat the previous business representative in a cage match to get the job?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: This was in my kidney three days ago
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Ouch!  A couple years ago, I had a 7mm one that had to be blasted out. That was fun.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I picked this up from a giveaway table in a village on the Swiss-Italian border, frame and all. It now hangs in my bathroom, and I couldn't be prouder if it'd been made by my own kid.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our collection of restaurant dishware from Chop Suey joints 1950s-1970s. Many were gifted to me by the families who owned them for helping put together an exhibit and publication featuring their stories.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/YUHa2FDfq1YkLZceA
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
MMy 1975 pinball machine
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my grandfather's log book for his paper route.  He was about 8 years old at the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i made this
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gritzkrieg: Okay, I'll bite. I love music, and this is my favorite way to listen to it.


Weird looking tortilla press :)
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a temporary installation of some new yard art last night....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a still shot of my mother and me at the Antiques Roadshow Feedback Booth. That baby jacket I'm holding? I got it as a gift when I was a toddler (mid-70s). There were already some patches on it, but more were sown on over time. They valued it at $800 back then (about 10 years ago?). I still have the jacket, but it's packed away somewhere. I moved over three years ago, and it's still in an unpacked box. 🤦‍♀
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great aunt used to collect neat lighters and while my great uncle was in the navy near the end of wwii, he picked these up for her in his travels. When she passed, I got first pick of the lighters, as I was always asking about them (mostly the luger).

Anyways, no idea if either of them work, I've got bics anyways, but both of them are solid and heavy enough to ring someone's bell. But as you can see from the dust, they pretty much stay on my mantle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingKauff: bighairyguy: This was in my kidney three days ago
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Ouch!  A couple years ago, I had a 7mm one that had to be blasted out. That was fun.


Mine was easy.  My brother's however, tend to look like a crime scene.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: I got a temporary installation of some new yard art last night....

[Fark user image 640x480]


Whoa, what happened there?
 
uberalice
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Photographic Computer and fight manual from the now defunct Open Skies program.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"flight" not fight...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image image 850x637]

This is a still shot of my mother and me at the Antiques Roadshow Feedback Booth. That baby jacket I'm holding? I got it as a gift when I was a toddler (mid-70s). There were already some patches on it, but more were sown on over time. They valued it at $800 back then (about 10 years ago?). I still have the jacket, but it's packed away somewhere. I moved over three years ago, and it's still in an unpacked box. 🤦‍♀


What's your mother holding?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Sea Captains

I found these at a yard sale last year. They were fifty cents each. The one on the right I assumed had a pipe but I like to say he quit smoking. It goes along well with the beach/ocean theme in my place.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I used to travel a lot.  Had a stack of tourist maps, so cut a bunch into 6"x6" squares and framed them.  I have enough for another frame, but one seems like enough for now.
 
Goimir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Braddock Sign

Not the biggest one I've done, not the one I was most involved in...

I specced out the animation, installed and wired the neon, built the box that holds all the transformers and electronics...

Oh yeah and that's how I met John Fetterman, back when he was just the Mayor of Braddock. He was really involved with the project.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A stamp from the "Rumble in the Jungle" between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

History students please note: the date on the stamp, Sept. 25, 1974 is wrong.  The fight was at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 Eastern time (it was 4 a.m. on Oct. 30 in Kinshasa).

In 2016 when the movie "Ali" came out, an old college friend asked me about it because I was teaching in a town in eastern Zaire (now the DR Congo) and I'd apparently never told the tale.

When the fight was announced, it was a HUGE deal.  However, the fight in Kinshasa was in the middle of the night ... literally at 4 a.m. local time.  Now, mind you, in little towns like ours the electricity went off at midnight, so you had to be prepared with a battery-operated radio.  But I wasn't staying up for it in any case, as I taught five classes most days from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It was our second year of teaching, so we already had a well-established reputation and the fight was Oct. 30, or about eight weeks into the school year.  It was Wednesday, I think ... I'm not even sure because of the overnight thing.  But the week before, I'd offered to cover any bets on Ali -- with me the math teacher taking Foreman.  Not surprisingly, there were no takers: my kids were pretty poor; and betting was not at all common in the society; boxing itself wasn't practiced as a sport.

I woke up Wednesday morning about 6:30 a.m. and heard the trucks driving by the house on the way to the ferry and train 24 miles away.  Everybody on the trucks was singing ... and I immediately knew who had won the fight.    Not surprisingly, when I started every one of my classes that morning there was total chaos as I was mocked for my bad fight predictions.  (Our school director was pretty strict about class conduct, but I was on my own for a morning.)

/Extra credit if you can identify the guy on the stamp on the left.
//Americans were rare in Zaire (Europeans were a dime-a-dozen).  Your first questions were always, "Do you know James Brown?  Do you know Muhammad Ali?"
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a broken down Camry behind my house. It had weird electrical problems that I had no idea how to fix. It was old and not really worth putting any money into.

Someone left a note on that car indicating that they wanted to buy it from me. I called and told him he could have it if he could get it out of here. He did! I happily signed over the title. He worked at a parts store and was confident that he could get it running again.

His grandpa, a local artist who's done a bunch of murals in the neighborhood, showed up on my doorstep a week or two later. Grandson got the car running! He was so grateful that I would give his grandson a car, that he gave me this painting.

Fark user imageView Full Size

He came in and we chatted about other paintings in my house. He liked the piece my great grandma painted, but thought it wanted a different frame. He was a really cool old artist, and I'm glad I got to be a brief part of his story.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Grumpy Cat: What's your mother holding?

This is a still shot of my mother and me at the Antiques Roadshow Feedback Booth. That baby jacket I'm holding? I got it as a gift when I was a toddler (mid-70s). There were already some patches on it, but more were sown on over time. They valued it at $800 back then (about 10 years ago?). I still have the jacket, but it's packed away somewhere. I moved over three years ago, and it's still in an unpacked box. 🤦‍♀

What's your mother holding?


It's a grilled cheese maker.
 
The Brains
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: My 1975 pinball machine



On the advice of another Farker, I visited the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA. (From Florida to Louisville in one day, needed a break). Went to the Allman Brothers grave site. You can tell that where you walk up, that there is a natural avulsion and it had been filled in over time. This piece of pink granite was sticking up in the ground, caught my eye.

I don't believe in magic crystals or any of that nonsense but I do get a certain energy when I hold it. I'm a Longhair in the South, still fighting the rednecks and would-be slavers like they did. In the background is my Jag bass, one of the weapons with which I will go forth and do battle. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is Rocky. He herds me sometimes.


scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My grandfather was a butcher / sausage maker. I have his notebook of recipes so if I ever need to make blood sausage for a crowd ...

                                                    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the discharge paper for my Great Great Grandfather from the Union Army in the Civil War. He was in the 2nd Wisconsin infantry, part of the famed Iron Brigade. He had been wounded twice, captured at one point and sent back to friendly forces as part of a prisoner exchange before they stopped doing that. Because of his wounds, he missed the Battle of Antietam, and Battle of the Wilderness. Good chance I don't exist if he sees action in those fights. The guy who signed his paper eventually wound up being a politician and a member of the Pennsylvania house of representatives.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: ChrisDe: Grumpy Cat: What's your mother holding?
It's a grilled cheese maker.

This is a still shot of my mother and me at the Antiques Roadshow Feedback Booth. That baby jacket I'm holding? I got it as a gift when I was a toddler (mid-70s). There were already some patches on it, but more were sown on over time. They valued it at $800 back then (about 10 years ago?). I still have the jacket, but it's packed away somewhere. I moved over three years ago, and it's still in an unpacked box. 🤦‍♀

What's your mother holding?

It's a grilled cheese maker.


That was not on my list of possibilities.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In 1968 my high school class went on a field trip to San Francisco State University. There was student strike going on; the strike had been worse a few days prior (rioting and stuff), but there was still a SFPD Tac Squad presence  on the campus.
I don't remember what the hell we were there for; possibly an S.I. Hayakawa lecture; I know I saw him lecture somewhere in my younger days. Anyway, a buddy of mine and I decided that we needed to sneak off and get stoned.
We found a somewhat remote building corner in a less busy area, and sat down and smoked some hashish. ia think it was hash. Maybe a joint. Or two.
Anyway, as I was looking out through my blurry eyes, I saw something on the ground about 30 feet away. I swore to myself, that lump of dirt or whatever it is looks just like a Native American pestle. I kept looking. It didn't change. I finally got up and walked over to it to find this stone pestle. No mud or dirt clods hanging on it, just feet from a paved access walkway/driveway.
I took the pestle to their archeology department and asked a grad student working there if they were missing a pestle. He said they weren't. I explained I found this one just sitting on the ground behind a campus building right over there. He asked if I wanted to donate it to the school. I said I did not, I want to keep it. We left and I still have after all this time.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The5thElement: This is the discharge paper for my Great Great Grandfather from the Union Army in the Civil War. He was in the 2nd Wisconsin infantry, part of the famed Iron Brigade. He had been wounded twice, captured at one point and sent back to friendly forces as part of a prisoner exchange before they stopped doing that. Because of his wounds, he missed the Battle of Antietam, and Battle of the Wilderness. Good chance I don't exist if he sees action in those fights. The guy who signed his paper eventually wound up being a politician and a member of the Pennsylvania house of representatives.


That is a pretty cool document to still have in the family.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My ex found a great Gordon Brandt Six Man Working clock for cheap at a Hong Kong watch store. She knew I liked mechanical things, so she bought it for me for Christmas. It's in storage now so I can't get a current picture, but it's a pretty cool clock:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's some video of it running:

Kinetico Studios & Gordon Bradt Six Man Clock / Kinetic Sculpture ⬤ Gadgetify
Youtube hN4VzT1mQpY


It's a lot of fun to watch, particularly if you've had a stressful day and just want to relax.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I'm a fender an.  This is a part of my "collection".  I have Gibsons and a couple of Peavey's slao.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is just a 3D printed spacer that allowed me to add a $40.00 headrest to my office chair with an offset so it moves away from my head and does not hit me all the time.  The manufacturer wants $300.00 or more for one that sucks.  Initially, I only made one and used it for a few months but figured out that maybe others would want one too. It's been a nice side-hustle for years now. It helped me learn a lot about 3 dimensional CAD.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Grumpy Cat: ChrisDe: Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image image 850x637]

This is a still shot of my mother and me at the Antiques Roadshow Feedback Booth. That baby jacket I'm holding? I got it as a gift when I was a toddler (mid-70s). There were already some patches on it, but more were sown on over time. They valued it at $800 back then (about 10 years ago?). I still have the jacket, but it's packed away somewhere. I moved over three years ago, and it's still in an unpacked box. 🤦‍♀

What's your mother holding?

It's a grilled cheese maker.

That was not on my list of possibilities.


We were surprised, as well.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A sculpture I started during the first lockdown and finished last year:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Untitled, epoxy over wire, 8"

/difficult to get a SFW angle
 
slantsix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have a signed print of this piece, hanging in my office where nobody can see it except me. I'm an architect, I work with contractors daily, and I like to establish my dominance by showing them my art collection, such as it is.

Ok that last part isn't true - I wouldn't show it to them. But it is hanging in my office and it's maybe my favourite thing ever.
 
Goimir
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

slantsix: [Fark user image image 425x495]
I have a signed print of this piece, hanging in my office where nobody can see it except me. I'm an architect, I work with contractors daily, and I like to establish my dominance by showing them my art collection, such as it is.

Ok that last part isn't true - I wouldn't show it to them. But it is hanging in my office and it's maybe my favourite thing ever.


As a tradesman, we know it's in the plans.  We talk about this very scenario daily.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For me the DIP semiconductor stuff came before the tubes, but both have been around for a while.

Assembly manual for TRS-80 and for PC got a lot of use for a while.

10kHz
Youtube 2mfoNNPZoNE



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star that belonged to my Great Uncle Harold Wieland. He got awarded the Medal for killing Nazis in North Africa and Sicily. He was a sniper for a while and killed a lot of people. Came back with a pretty good case of PTSD. He didn't talk a lot about what he did and I didn't ask, but he once told me there is a big difference in being regular infantry and being a sniper. It takes a certain kind of person to be able to line up someone in the crosshairs of your rifle and pull the trigger. He was one of the mentally toughest people I ever knew. He was Antifa before it was cool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Around 25 years ago, I moved into a tiny apartment that barely had a kitchen. My awesome mom found me this 1930s-1940s electric broiler to deal with the lack of oven. I ended up loving it so much that I still use it to this day.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


When I got married, my spouse, instead of insisting I get rid of this weird old thing that occasionally burns his toast, said "You know what this needs is a new cord" and proceeded to rewire it. So I have both a weird old broiler and a total keeper for a partner.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Silver parasol handle from about 1850. I'd like to have this made into a fountain pen someday.
Found it in a box with random items from my step dad's estate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife's grandfather was a Marine in WW II. He never spoke about the war or his experience. After he passed away, my wife and I were helping clean out his house and organize his belongings. We found this flag folded up in a paper bag on a shelf in the garage. Brittle in spots with some moth damage, it was still largely intact. A tag attached to it (seen in the top right) is stamped with "Examined in the field, passed by joint intelligence." Obviously something he took home from the war, but we had no idea about the story behind it.

Later we found 3 scrap books in his house. They were filled with photos, clippings, newsletters, memos, maps.... all documenting every moment of his experience in the war. He was stationed on a naval ship in the Pacific. Maps outlined where his ship went, on what dates, and there were shipboard memos outlining meals, daily itineraries, onboard entertainment (boxing matches!) and all sorts of ordinary daily details. It's a trove of amazingly detailed artifacts from the war. One of the pictures showed he and some of his fellow Marines holding up what we believe was this flag... on Iwo Jima.

One picture we have NO information about was him, in uniform, leaning against the fender of a fancy car... with his arm around Rita Hayworth. She signed the back. That picture was tucked away in his "little black book" which we found in the same box as all the albums. It had dozens of women's names and info (tall brunette, San Diego), all with a number of stars, 1-4, next to the names. My wife's grandmother was listed in the book, one of the few with 4 stars.
 
