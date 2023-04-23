 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   It's like Monty Python's "Hell's Grannies" sketch, but with sheep   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Forest of Dean, Middle Ages, Sheep, Shrub, Forest of Dean District, Gloucestershire, Poaceae, Locals of the Kidnalls Drive estate  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 11:14 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biledriver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's an entirely new strain of sheep, a killer sheep that can not only hold a rifle but is also a first-class shot.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


didnt you fkn limeys brutally colonize like 3/4 of the known world?  wtf happened to yall?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So it's like Monty Python's "sheep" sketch?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Terrorizing? Really? They're blowing stuff up and taking hostages? Those animals are just doing what they always do which is run about and eat plants or whatever. There's ant's terrorizing my kitchen. How about putting that on the news.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Roasted, stewed, kabobs, shawarma, shepherd's pie...so many solutions, so little imagination.

/just steer clear of Brian the Perv at the end of the block. He's a little too "welcoming" to the sheep
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most sheep are ok, but these sheep are killers...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sheep go to heaven, goats go to hell. Alright?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.