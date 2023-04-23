 Skip to content
(Click2Houston) Hero Ken Potts, one of last two USS Arizona survivors, passes away at 102   (click2houston.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We shall not see their kind again.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah.  The one remaining survivor needs to write 'Last Post' somewhere.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to reveal the winner of the Flying Hellfish fortune
 
DVD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

labman: Yeah.  The one remaining survivor needs to write 'Last Post' somewhere.


____________________

But will a filter on that place change what he writes to something strange?
 
DVD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At one time, I'd have expected some far-left tankie to come in and disparage this guy for being an "American warmonger".

Now I'm half expecting the disparagement to come from some Trumper/tankie combo.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DVD: At one time, I'd have expected some far-left tankie to come in and disparage this guy for being an "American warmonger".

Now I'm half expecting the disparagement to come from some Trumper/tankie combo.


Dude was OG antifa.   Who do you think is going to slag him?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? I survived Arizona.  2 days in Scottsdale in July for a conference because room rates were cheap
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cwheelie: What's the big deal? I survived Arizona.  2 days in Scottsdale in July for a conference because room rates were cheap


Tucson and Morenci for an interview. No thanks.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DVD: At one time, I'd have expected some far-left tankie to come in and disparage this guy for being an "American warmonger".

Now I'm half expecting the disparagement to come from some Trumper/tankie combo.


A real, quality troll invents his political opinions to suit the moment at hand.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

August11: We shall not see their kind again.


Why?
 
DVD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent Party: DVD: At one time, I'd have expected some far-left tankie to come in and disparage this guy for being an "American warmonger".

Now I'm half expecting the disparagement to come from some Trumper/tankie combo.

Dude was OG antifa.   Who do you think is going to slag him?


______________________

Tucker-yo Rose would slag him for being Antifa, for sure.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

labman: Yeah.  The one remaining survivor needs to write 'Last Post' somewhere.


There's a memorial in Hawaii I can think of...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: August11: We shall not see their kind again.

Why?


I mean... Do you really expect someone to sink the Arizona a second time?
 
