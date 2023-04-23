 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Shipwrecks discovered in Florida. This is unrelated to the train wrecks found there on a daily basis   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Archaeology, Florida Keys, Transport, Shipwreck, Iron, Ocean, Mexico, Cuba  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"as history will remind us of the immeasurable volume of ship routes near the American state"

I have been staring at this for five minutes.  Every time I read it I hate this sentence a little more
 
benjamen13
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This really does happen all the time. A local life guard discovered a spanish treasure ship in 12 feet of water of Jupiter Beach a few decades ago.
 
benjamen13
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://ameliaresearch.com/jupiter-inlet
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is what happens when a hurricane washes away a whole bunch of dunes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As an autonomous underwater vehicle engineer and operator, finding things on the ocean floor is one of the things people pay me to do. I started operating deep sea AUVs in 2008 and to date have 'discovered" more than 80 shipwrecks and downed aircraft.

Including one in Florida.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "as history will remind us of the immeasurable volume of ship routes near the American state"

I have been staring at this for five minutes.  Every time I read it I hate this sentence a little more


Translation.  History will record many ship routes around Florida.

The author of that should be pelted with copies of Strunk and White until they do better.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: As an autonomous underwater vehicle engineer and operator, finding things on the ocean floor is one of the things people pay me to do. I started operating deep sea AUVs in 2008 and to date have 'discovered" more than 80 shipwrecks and downed aircraft.

Including one in Florida.


You have a cooler job than pretty much everyone.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People who have never navigated Florida's waters have no clue just how many vessels line the shores and sea bottom around and through the state.
 
