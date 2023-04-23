 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Colorado Sun)   I got a rock   (coloradosun.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Dodge Ram, Arvada, Colorado, Death, Wednesday night, Alexa Bartell of Arvada, 20-year-old Colorado woman, Karlyn Tilley, similar incidents  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 7:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We Want a Rock
Youtube Jp8znvfYbow

/really probably more like End of the Tour
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lovely, bored hicks throwing and getting people killed. I swear there's a couple bridges in my area that are fenced off so these kinda of tragedies are prevented.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think we need to bring back public punishments. We need to drag the kids to see those first hand.

Not your kids, of course, nor mine! Just the problem kids.

/rolls eyes
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't phone and drive kids.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In before the oh so clever "Rock Control Legislation" strawman
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See that? If the kid were  carrying a gun, it would have worked out differently.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Five pound rock thrown from a large lifted pickup truck, and there have been several attacks on the past few days.  There is no way this isn't a MAGAt who is targeting cars that he sees as liberal.  I would be willing to bet every victim either had a bumper sticker that indicated their political affiliation, or were driving a vehicle that the MAGAt viewed as a "liberal car" like a Prius or an electric vehicle.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.