(KTLA Los Angeles)   Suspect celebrates 4/20 by stealing 60 lbs of meth from narcotics officers during undercover bust, gets away. Clarence Worley unavailable for comment   (ktla.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Neondistraction
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's some mighty fine police work there.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Legend status.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So what did the cops do with the 13.6 kilos of meth?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Very impressive bust officer.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoot, a feller could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that.

/ oblig
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boss level complete.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You'll note they don't mention a vehicle to look for. The man was on foot.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Very impressive bust officer.


Is this some kind of BUST? Naked Gun 2 1/2 The Smell of Fear
Youtube hVEIotzy3_A
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Riverside. I've been there. A wretched hive of scum and villainy. Not least bit surprised.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They know who the guy is. Just not where.  He's f*cked.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Right.  The dealer didn't yield when they tried pulling him over and the cops just gave up the chase, like they always do.

The cops took the drugs.  There was never a dealer.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being it was only meth and not the devils lettuce, no one should be surprised they let him go. Or one or more of the officers was in cahoots with the suspect. Both options make sense.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

