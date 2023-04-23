 Skip to content
(Some Gal)   Fifth-grader sees that her school is hiring a new principal, so she applies for the job. I guess we know the answer to where she sees herself in five years   (nonstoplocal.com) divider line
Sliding Carp
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
4 hours ago  
I'm frankly surprised they gave her an interview at all, since the education requirements are probably higher than 5th grade.  I would hope.  But it's Montana, so I could be wrong.
 
Maybe you should drive
3 hours ago  
When I was about 27 years old I ran into my old 3rd grade teacher in a bar.  It's interesting running into your old 3rd grade teacher when you are a sober 27 year old and she is a shiathoused 40 something.

She did give me the low down on all the elementary teachers in my school, which did cause me to lose my faith in humanity a bit...   I didn't realize how farked up my teachers were when I was but a 7 or 8 year old.

According to her, the school teachers were all pretty much farking one another.  My 4th grade teacher was the one exception, she was a "prude".  My other teachers were all farkkng one another, according to her.

I guess what they say is true.  Don't ever meet your heroes....
 
DON.MAC
49 minutes ago  
My engineering fraternity used to haze pledges with a before meal lineup where members could ask a pledge one question.  If the pledge was in your field, it was expected that it would be a technical question but otherwise anything was allowed.  Giving a BS answer to a BS question was acceptable.  That line up helped me with so many interviews.  Too bad that is now illegal hazing.
 
ModernLuddite
2 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: My engineering fraternity used to haze pledges with a before meal lineup where members could ask a pledge one question.  If the pledge was in your field, it was expected that it would be a technical question but otherwise anything was allowed.  Giving a BS answer to a BS question was acceptable.  That line up helped me with so many interviews.  Too bad that is now illegal hazing.


The rape and forcible confinement probably don't give any transferable life skills, though. So ymmv.
 
