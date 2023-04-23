 Skip to content
(DW)   After 50 years, it's not too soon for Germany to investigate the Munich Olympic terrorism attacks   (dw.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes; yes it is.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The terrorists should never have been allowed to fly away.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
God, what an absolutely harrowing event.   2005's "Munich" is rarely cited in Steven Spielberg's resume, but it is an oustanding movie (even if a bit long, but given the subject matter and how deeply the whole issue goes, can be forgiven).

I highly recommend this to anyone, familiar or not with the absolute tragedy that was Munich 1972. You just don't really hear about it and I found it absolutely spellbinding (and gorgeously shot at that).
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Eric Bana nutting scene put icing on the cake.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BafflerMeal: The Eric Bana nutting scene put icing on the cake


So to speak
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

