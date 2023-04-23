 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Welland Tribune)   Apparently Niagara Falls wants to ruin all your vacation pics, drive tourists away   (101morefm.ca) divider line
17
    More: Fail, Zoning, Condominium, Parking, Lease, Stormwater, Canada, Tuesday's council meeting, Electricity  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 6:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slowly I turned, step by step...
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is typical. The rich get a great view while ruining everyone else's.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If that is where I think it is...it won't ruin any tourist views. And probably will have a nice restaurant.
There's a couple of tower hotels there that overlook the falls that pretty much out of sight for walking views.
I hope they put in a underground garage because the major hazard in that location is WIND...like toss you on you face on a clear day wind. So they should probably avoid the trendy open air rooftop bar unless they want to Mary Poppins the guests.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Niagara New York is a cesspool.  Step one foot outside the park or the main tourist strip and it's like if Buffalo had a child with Chicago
 
Cythraul
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As long as they don't break ground by the end of July, 'cause that's when I plan to visit.  Hah!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh.  I was already going to ruin them with tacky Instagram filters.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

styckx: Niagara New York is a cesspool.  Step one foot outside the park or the main tourist strip and it's like if Buffalo had a child with Chicago


Cross the border and you're in vegas.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's going to ruin the ambiance of strip malls, cheap* hotels, cheap* motels strip clubs, kitschy tourist attractions, shiaty houses, and meth heads.

/*Cheap in quality, not price.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: styckx: Niagara New York is a cesspool.  Step one foot outside the park or the main tourist strip and it's like if Buffalo had a child with Chicago

Cross the border and you're in vegas.


You ain't lying. Your pockets will empty on the Canadian side but the experience is night and day.   It's amazing what a little corruption and rust belt nostalgia can do to a possible gold mine of a city in this country.  That useless casino should have been the wake up call but nope. Doubling down with this stupid project.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

styckx: hoodiowithtudio: styckx: Niagara New York is a cesspool.  Step one foot outside the park or the main tourist strip and it's like if Buffalo had a child with Chicago

Cross the border and you're in vegas.

You ain't lying. Your pockets will empty on the Canadian side but the experience is night and day.   It's amazing what a little corruption and rust belt nostalgia can do to a possible gold mine of a city in this country.  That useless casino should have been the wake up call but nope. Doubling down with this stupid project.


This tracks with what everyone else who's been there tells me about Niagara Falls, that the Canadian side is much better.

Beware Canadians, I'm coming to visit in about 3 months.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just gonna leave this here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archer0T8
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: If that is where I think it is...it won't ruin any tourist views. And probably will have a nice restaurant.
There's a couple of tower hotels there that overlook the falls that pretty much out of sight for walking views.
I hope they put in a underground garage because the major hazard in that location is WIND...like toss you on you face on a clear day wind. So they should probably avoid the trendy open air rooftop bar unless they want to Mary Poppins the guests.


You're absolutely correct. This new condo is on the far side of the hotels compared to the falls. It's northwest of the falls themselves - I'm guessing it's replacing the "6233 Stanley Ave Parking" lot based on where it's supposed to be.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cythraul: styckx: hoodiowithtudio: styckx: Niagara New York is a cesspool.  Step one foot outside the park or the main tourist strip and it's like if Buffalo had a child with Chicago

Cross the border and you're in vegas.

You ain't lying. Your pockets will empty on the Canadian side but the experience is night and day.   It's amazing what a little corruption and rust belt nostalgia can do to a possible gold mine of a city in this country.  That useless casino should have been the wake up call but nope. Doubling down with this stupid project.

This tracks with what everyone else who's been there tells me about Niagara Falls, that the Canadian side is much better.

Beware Canadians, I'm coming to visit in about 3 months.


Seriously.  New York side has motels that haven't been updated since the 80s all over the place.  Like a swarm of them. It's like nostalgia porn driving around.

Last time I stayed in one there was this ungodly dust storm like swarm of tiny black gnats spawning off the river. My motel room was so badly sealed they were on my bed, the tub, the sink, the ceiling.  I've never been back since.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

starsrift: Just gonna leave this here.

[Fark user image image 827x459]


Wow! Canada is so expensive!

/:)
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of the condos pointing in the general direction of the Falls will be posted in AirBnB or VRBO as having "a view of the Falls".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: If that is where I think it is...it won't ruin any tourist views. And probably will have a nice restaurant.
There's a couple of tower hotels there that overlook the falls that pretty much out of sight for walking views.
I hope they put in a underground garage because the major hazard in that location is WIND...like toss you on you face on a clear day wind. So they should probably avoid the trendy open air rooftop bar unless they want to Mary Poppins the guests.


Seems like a fully sealed building.
But honestly, stuff like that doesn't surprise me from an architect that has never, or barely been to a site, to an investor or investment firm that will only visit for the opening ceremony.

/real architects visit the site, stay there, get a feel for it, see how it is in the night, sun direction, etc
//few of the current busy and expensive architects actually do that
///in the Ottoman period, when of their renowned architects was tasked with building a public hospital and was given an option of two sites. One of the things that he did to choose, was leave fresh meat out in both locations to see which location had "healthier air". (Thanks, discovery channel!)
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I went as a kid. I remember the falls, and the tunnel underneath. I also remember an outdoor not-quite theme park for kids. Maybe more of a fair, but I don't remember many rides, just a big jungle gym to climb on. Oh, and the Kool-Aid man was there.
I was afraid of the hotel pool because I was terrified Jaws was in there. Also, there was a souvenir shop selling a small "mystery box" for like $5 and I thats when I learned what scams looked like.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.