 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Post)   A Toronto Field Test is a technique used by Canadian police to determine the purity of cocaine, gain an appreciation for disco   (nationalpost.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Homicide, Police officer, Surveillance, Crime, Prosecutor, Locker, Legal burden of proof  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They used to have a top of the line tester:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colleagues found Censoni with no vital signs inside his Jeep Wrangler and bleeding from the nose. The 52-year-old, who was in an induced coma for a month afterward, has ingested fentanyl, his blood work showed.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how much he was paid to fark up the investigation?  Living in TO is pretty expensive...
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs get all the free drugs with zero consequences. Must be nice.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck the police.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cbc.caView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'I'm pretty ashamed of it," Lorenzino Censoni reportedly said in court of the Sept. 2020 incident.'

Doing lines of coke laced with fentanyl by yourself in the police station parking lot until you flatline? Yeah, you should be ashamed of that. Cocaine is no fun at all by yourself. Go to a bar next time and share with the rest of us.
 
johnh2005
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Surveillance cameras have since been added to every evidence locker in the city"

Hey, that's an idea!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.