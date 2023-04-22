 Skip to content
(WDW News Today)   Walt Disney World cast member arrested for secretly filming woman's magic kingdom   (wdwnt.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Diaz isn't the first Cast Member or guest to be arrested for video voyeurism at Walt Disney World.

It's easier to get away with if you're one of the Seven Dwarfs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Diaz takes the videos because it is hard to find them online"

Not my kink, but I find this awfully hard to believe
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Diaz told authorities he had been diagnosed with an apparent condition that was redacted in the report.

Horny-itis. Take two of these and don't call me in the morning.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS must be THE drag queen they keep talking about.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Quagmire?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Farkin' Goofy.
 
