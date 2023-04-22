 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Cheese heads: Look out for falling loons   (dakotanewsnow.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Bird, Rain, Atmosphere of Earth, Education, Reports of loons, Copyright, Weather, Knowledge  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looooooon!
Thanks, really, thanks...very helpful.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are Canadian coins raininng on Wisconsin? Did the mint in Thunder Bay explode or something?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Madison, I had a guy I met at a conference come stay with me for a couple of nights. He was Australian, and doing a road trip across the US before he moved away. He crashed on my shiatty old futon in the front room, with the windows open for the summer weather. In the morning, he apparently hadn't been able to sleep because of the nocturnal loon cries that he couldn't interpret.

Oh, sorry, Mike, they're just spooky black diving birds with bright red eyes. Sorry they were loud and wail like lost souls all night.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks non Cheesehead subby.
Cheesehead is one word
Cheesehead.

That said, watching a loon take off from its water runway is a sight to see.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: [Fark user image 425x355]
Looooooon!
Thanks, really, thanks...very helpful.


That dude could motorboat right through that mud if he wanted to.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 236x214]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.