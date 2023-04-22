 Skip to content
(Vice)   What could be worse than gas station sushi? How about gas station heroin   (vice.com) divider line
    supplement tianeptine, Tianeptine, Tianaa Red, brands, Zaza, people, Laboratoires Servier, Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, subby, I'd probably trust gas station heroin over gas station sushi. And I don't even do heroin.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cartooncuisine.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't it cool that supplements have almost literally no regulation? So cool. #freedom
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all fine until you try to use the gas station syringe...That wheel rim on a chain makes it a real
pain to inject properly, especially between your toes...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that Patty the Daytime Hooker?  Dang, she's a celebrity!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why I only buy fresh heroin from a trusted itamae
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It leaves you broke and suicidal? Good news, already there!
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It leaves you broke and suicidal? Good news, already there!


No, no, we're talking about the heroin, not the sushi.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I prefer truck stop speed balls (nyquil and nodoze)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that better or worse than vending machine crack?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Florida tag too strung out on Zaza to appear.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
chrisblattman.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yo, subby, what's wrong with gas station sushi? Don't knock it till you try it.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dunno, the fuzzy salmon nigiri at Benny's Hana Gas and Sushi still haunts my dreams
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For anyone joking around and hasn't read the article. RTFA.

JFC. This is legal because its a 'supplement' and in some states the marijuanas are not?
 
Shryke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: Isn't it cool that supplements have almost literally no regulation? So cool. #freedom


Are you under the impression it's better elsewhere? There are a few countries left that attempt to regulate everything. Do you feel they are effective and preferable?

More to the point, are adults incapable of recognizing plain text warnings of bullshiat?
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: supplements


Thank you, Orrin Hatch.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That article was depressing as hell. Another example of generational family dysfunction taking its place in drug use. I feel so bad for her 11 year old son. He never deserved any of this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Chef Ate Gas Station Nachos For Dinner. This Is What Happened To His Limbs.
Youtube KNb_MoqxA5o
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Diarrhea and feelings of doom without a politician involved? Sign me up
 
englaja
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gee i wonder why this is happening. Rugged individualism, lack of job security, Calvinist morals from public officials and most charities, outsided political and market influence from pharmacorps, no preventative or diversionary mental health care, no health care without work, rehab as a for-profit industry, a prison-industrial complex, lack of effective regulations or a coherent strategy to minimise harm from drug abuse....
But hey, as Jebus said, "Fark the poor, fark the sick, vengence is yours, judge away."
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We could be fighting to stop this shiat but instead it's bullying kids and the mouse. How about "you are only allowed to sell regulated medicine like aspirin".
I can barely see the guy. behind the counter because of all the pills hanging around the counter
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is not opioid withdrawal.  It's something else.  How deeply irresponsible of the authors.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This is not opioid withdrawal.  It's something else.  How deeply irresponsible of the authors.


Drug targets the opiod receptors, what's the difference?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [cartooncuisine.com image 350x320]
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iron de havilland: [cartooncuisine.com image 350x320]



What's that black cracker?

/now with actual response
//was it worth it?
///no, no it was not
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
