(Fox 21 News)   Parent decides to see how fast kids are at a high school track meet. Using his truck
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it was a Chevy truck.  That's RAM level assholishness
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: Surprised it was a Chevy truck.  That's RAM level assholishness


His Mustang is in the shop getting a tune.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: too_amuzed: Surprised it was a Chevy truck.  That's RAM level assholishness

His Mustang is in the shop getting a tune.


Where's his Charger?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mario Andretti would have sure been proud...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed that there is absolutely zero video of this online.  I cannot believe some parent did not get it on a smartphone (a lot of times phones are prohibited during the meet for the student athletes).
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A K9 unit helped stop him? So the dog chased the car? Whut?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: A K9 unit helped stop him? So the dog chased the car? Whut?


The. He caught the car and...

Well now he's just having an existential crisis.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
(HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo.) - A parent was arrested for allegedly attempting to run over students with a truck during a school track meet, according to the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).


Orphan County? He's doing it wrong... he should have been trying to run over parents, not students.
 
Tymast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
he thought it was a protest, no charges
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I seem to recall several Farkers who thought that people should be able to run over protesters with impunity. I wonder how they feel about this.

/I'm sure this is different, because reasons
//both of them are attempted vehicular homicide
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Mario Andretti would have sure been proud...


Ah.
There's an old lyric
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"A victim and witness accused Mendez of becoming verbally aggressive and allegedly trying to run the victim over but was unsuccessful."

Fast kid or inept driver?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We need stronger truck control.  There is no good reason to for someone to have an eight cylinder assault vehicle.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: (HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo.) - A parent was arrested for allegedly attempting to run over students with a truck during a school track meet, according to the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).


Orphan County? He's doing it wrong... he should have been trying to run over parents, not students.


If you'd been to Huerfana County you'd know many of those students are parents.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Mario Andretti would have sure been proud...


...of the way I was moving when I passed that crowd
Coming out of the blocks and headed away from me at a trot
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An FU-150?
 
