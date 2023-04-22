 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Just stop, Just Stop   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Fail, Tomato soup, Soup, Tomato, London, National Gallery, Law, Television, Friday's meeting  
•       •       •

1374 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the naem of 💗
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be nice to have their trust funds.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the tankies who just want peace.
Starve and freeze in the dark, idiots.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think maybe this is not a bad approach. Environmental activists have been trying to engage with government and industry for some time now and progress has been either slow or nonexistent.

Perhaps drastic action is needed - in any event, something different from what's been done in the past.

If we don't start taking real action here, we're looking at an uncontrollable climate change. We're possibly already past the point of really being able to get a handle on it.

Bring London as well as many other major world cities to a halt until something is done. Go for it.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seems fitting, seems fitting.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but don't protest like that!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.


Yet people in the future will see that they were right and wonder why people like you hated them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This bit of alienating asshattery is what happens when the petrochemical industry funds the left.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can only imagine how gleeful the Tories are, that the protestors are going to harass Shoreditch.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.


There is nothing idiotic about their planned direct action. It is appropriate. Londoners have excellent public transit, and their street design wastes incredible amounts of petrol each day. There is no justification for driving a car to work or to run errands in London.

LarryDan43: Be nice to have their trust funds.


Whose trust funds?
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cdn.kqed.orgView Full Size



Send in the scoops!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: kb7rky: Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.

Yet people in the future will see that they were right and wonder why people like you hated them.


No they won't. You don't win hearts and minds by making people late. You make them never want to see you again.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: in the naem of 💗


Username does not check out.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: kb7rky: Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.

Yet people in the future will see that they were right and wonder why people like you hated them.

No they won't. You don't win hearts and minds by making people late. You make them never want to see you again.


Theya ren't trying to win haerts and minds. Winnign eharts and minds was thwarted at the level of STEM conferences funded and publishing oil company epmloyee papers from 1970-2010, and thwarted by US  sponsored STEM departments and Political Science graduates placed by oil executives in UN councils and international treaty summits, where the laws got written.

Hearts and minds is over. It is compeltely over. We are now in litearlly whole towns burning in priarie fires and whole towns being flooded multiple times. There is no more hearts and minds plan. YOU defeated it, like in your history of Fark posts about "transition fuels" that transition from natural gas to natural gas.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.


Your problem isn't mass famine. Your problem is just where in the world the mass famine occurs.

We're already undergoing mass famines as a result of people using too much oil. They're just not the people that you care about.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is better than the art escapades
 
qlenfg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, I don't see them wearing cotton or animal-hair clothing, colored with natural dyes, holding up a sign made of paper, also made with plant colorants.

Can't protest oil if you wear fabrics made from it, or have plastic glasses, dye your hair with man-made products, etc... And I'll bet you they rode the bust to get to the protest. And likely enjoy a warm room and a hot shower when they are done mucking up everyone else's day.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.


I saw that commercial too.  If we stop using petroleum my shoes will fall part, my hair will look like shiat, and I'll never get laid.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: I think maybe this is not a bad approach. Environmental activists have been trying to engage with government and industry for some time now and progress has been either slow or nonexistent.

Perhaps drastic action is needed - in any event, something different from what's been done in the past.

If we don't start taking real action here, we're looking at an uncontrollable climate change. We're possibly already past the point of really being able to get a handle on it.

Bring London as well as many other major world cities to a halt until something is done. Go for it.


The thing that makes me not support them is (a) they act as if the government is doing nothing at all when in fact they have done a lot. The UK will stop petrol and diesel car sales by 2030, has given lots of grants to insulate homes, fit more efficient boilers, and now heat pumps, it's now law that all new houses have EV chargers built in, building regulations now require far higher insulation standards, rental homes now have new higher standards and so on. The UK has just built the worlds biggest offshore wind farm and there are lots of times wind provides half the UKs electricity. We're planning a huge solar farm in Morocco that will supply the UK with 8% of our electricity. New mini nuclear reactors that can be sited locally and built quickly are being developed and so on. But to listen to these idiots you'd think the government is doing nothing at all. These people don't live in the real world, and stopping all oil exploration would be a disaster. I don't think these people realise that oil is needed to make clothes, bottles, medical equipment etc.

And (b) in a democracy the way to get something is with democracy, not stupid protests that just piss people off. You may not like Brexit but the fact is lots of people wanted to leave the EU and they didn't stage stupid protests or sabotage horse races. They stood for election, campaigned, argued their case, and won seats and put pressure on the government to act. And it worked. We got Brexit. Democracy worked.
By all means campaign for what you want, and if you get enough support, and convince enough people, then the politicians will act because that's what happens in democracies.
If you can't get public support through democracy, then you're not going to get it will stupid protests either.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As long as burning more coal will lift people out of poverty nothing you do will stop the change.

Ecologism is on the edge of being a religious movement. They have sins, sinners, ways to placate their climate god, prophets and priests. A list of commandments that keeps growing by the week.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.

I saw that commercial too.  If we stop using petroleum my shoes will fall part, my hair will look like shiat, and I'll never get laid.


What's the difference?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's interesting how Farkers on one thread will tut tut right-wingers and their greed, and then you come to a thread like this where Farkers are waiting their turn in line to scrote-gargle Rex Tillerson.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And rather ironically if they'd remained in the European Union, it would have been far, far easier to follow along with the European Parliament's desire to ban the sale of new petroleum-powered vehicles by 2035.

It looks like British-manufactured vehicles have hit an all-time low.  A CNN article claims that they're at their lowest output since 1956.  Other articles point out how much of the UK's automobile production isn't for the masses either, with most traditionally British marques being luxury models out of reach to the average car buyer.

If this trend continues, then by 2035 even if the UK doesn't ban the sale of petroleum-powered vehicles, they might have a difficult time finding petroleum-powered European marques to purchase.  Of course that could leave a ready market for Japanese marques, even using that Japanese models intended for Japanese roads would readily work on British roads with little more than ensuring that labeling is in English, but this is also assuming that the Japanese automakers don't themselves continue revising their offerings to include predominately electric models in right hand drive.

While I don't doubt that truly international automakers that continue to exploit markets in the developing world where electrical infrastructure may be lacking will continue to sell petroleum-powered vehicles, those countries frequently also lack safety standards required in developed countries.  As exemplified by the B13 Nissan Tsuru selling in Mexico for another twenty years after the B13 Sentra was discontinued in the United States, only getting withdrawn when fresh crash-testing results gave it zero stars.

It could well be that by 2035, few automakers are interested in developing petroleum-powered cars that meet the crash safety standards and emissions standards of the UK, in right-hand drive.  Either petroleum-powered cars will not meet standards, or petroleum-powered cars won't be developed for driving on the left, or perhaps both, depending on what the markets in the Americas do.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: kb7rky: Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.

Yet people in the future will see that they were right and wonder why people like you hated them.


No they won't.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

qlenfg: So, I don't see them wearing cotton or animal-hair clothing, colored with natural dyes, holding up a sign made of paper, also made with plant colorants.

Can't protest oil if you wear fabrics made from it, or have plastic glasses, dye your hair with man-made products, etc... And I'll bet you they rode the bust to get to the protest. And likely enjoy a warm room and a hot shower when they are done mucking up everyone else's day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's not peaceful protesting if you disrupt everyday things there.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: As long as burning more coal will lift people out of poverty nothing you do will stop the change.


So far this year coal provided way under 1% of the UKs electricity, and then only in winter. This month, for example, I think the total was zero. And all UK coal power stations will be closed down within two years.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Ecologism is on the edge of being a religious movement.


And what would you call a society with a great train and trolley system which deconstructed all of that -- after considerable bribery of elected officials -- and replaced it exclusively with petrol vehicles at least three generations ago, and resists all efforts to go back to ground mass transit?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.

I saw that commercial too.  If we stop using petroleum my shoes will fall part, my hair will look like shiat, and I'll never get laid.


And if we burn oil you will still only get two of the three.
You're a FARKer, don't even try and deny the obvious
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: And rather ironically if they'd remained in the European Union, it would have been far, far easier to follow along with the European Parliament's desire to ban the sale of new petroleum-powered vehicles by 2035.

It looks like British-manufactured vehicles have hit an all-time low.  A CNN article claims that they're at their lowest output since 1956.  Other articles point out how much of the UK's automobile production isn't for the masses either, with most traditionally British marques being luxury models out of reach to the average car buyer.

If this trend continues, then by 2035 even if the UK doesn't ban the sale of petroleum-powered vehicles, they might have a difficult time finding petroleum-powered European marques to purchase.  Of course that could leave a ready market for Japanese marques, even using that Japanese models intended for Japanese roads would readily work on British roads with little more than ensuring that labeling is in English, but this is also assuming that the Japanese automakers don't themselves continue revising their offerings to include predominately electric models in right hand drive.

While I don't doubt that truly international automakers that continue to exploit markets in the developing world where electrical infrastructure may be lacking will continue to sell petroleum-powered vehicles, those countries frequently also lack safety standards required in developed countries.  As exemplified by the B13 Nissan Tsuru selling in Mexico for another twenty years after the B13 Sentra was discontinued in the United States, only getting withdrawn when fresh crash-testing results gave it zero stars.

It could well be that by 2035, few automakers are interested in developing petroleum-powered cars that meet the crash safety standards and emissions standards of the UK, in right-hand drive.  Either petroleum-powered cars will not meet standards, or petroleum-powered cars won't be developed for driving on the left, or perhaps both, depending on w ...


The UK is banning all petrol and diesel car sales by 2030, five years before the EU.

And the EU have watered down their ban by allowing an exemption for e-fuels.
Ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars in EU watered down with e-fuels exemption (bmmagazine.co.uk)
 
zjoik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.

Your problem isn't mass famine. Your problem is just where in the world the mass famine occurs.

We're already undergoing mass famines as a result of people using too much oil. They're just not the people that you care about.


Aye, the people crossing the mediteranian in questionable floaty things isnt for recreational purposes.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The UK is banning all petrol and diesel car sales by 2030, five years before the EU.

And the EU have watered down their ban by allowing an exemption for e-fuels.
Ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars in EU watered down with e-fuels exemption (bmmagazine.co.uk)


I thought that the UK was doing the e-fuels exemption too.  Didn't then-Prince Charles have a Jaguar that ran on wine and cheese?  If Hugh Dennis is to be believed anyway.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: Carter Pewterschmidt: The UK is banning all petrol and diesel car sales by 2030, five years before the EU.

And the EU have watered down their ban by allowing an exemption for e-fuels.
Ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars in EU watered down with e-fuels exemption (bmmagazine.co.uk)

I thought that the UK was doing the e-fuels exemption too.  Didn't then-Prince Charles have a Jaguar that ran on wine and cheese?  If Hugh Dennis is to be believed anyway.


If you knew about the UK 2030 ban then why did you just write a whole long post about the UK carrying on buying petrol cars long after the EU banned them and suggesting we'd have to import them from Japan?
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: kb7rky: Goddamn these motherf*cking idiots.

Yet people in the future will see that they were right and wonder why people like you hated them.

No they won't. You don't win hearts and minds by making people late. You make them never want to see you again.


We're past the point of winning hearts and minds. That's over and done with. We're at the point now where if we decide to take drastic action, the planet will suck for the next 1000-2000 years but we'll be able to manage it, speaking optimistically.

If we don't take drastic action, there will be no one left to complain about how badly it sucks.  There's already so much damage built into the climate that waiting around to be polite is going to cost us the human race.

This is existential, human extinction-level stuff.  We're all going to die and no humans will be left.  The Earth will get itself under control after a few millennia and all that will be left of humanity is some rocks and metal shiat under a vast sea of vegetation and at the bottom of some oceans.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Use less oil != stop using oil forever.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: There is no more hearts and minds plan. YOU defeated it, like in your history of Fark posts about "transition fuels" that transition from natural gas to natural gas.


What is your solution to the "problem?"
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just another day rummaging through the futility closet.

The global economy is petroleum based.
Enjoy it while you can.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

starsrift: OgreMagi: As anyone asked these nut-jobs how many people they are willing to kill to achieve their goal?  Because if we just stopped using oil, the world would be plunged into mass famine that would kill in the millions.

Your problem isn't mass famine. Your problem is just where in the world the mass famine occurs.

We're already undergoing mass famines as a result of people using too much oil. They're just not the people that you care about.


So far, the famines I'm familiar with are caused by politics not insufficient food due to climate change.

I'm always ready to learn, do you have examples of famines not caused by politics?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.