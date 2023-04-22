 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dead cows are turning up and the aliens aren't just probing around anymore   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
34
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing new. Vampire aliens have been around since the 1950s. Haven't you seen the movies?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
""Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks," the sheriff's office said. "

I find this claim hard to believe.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a Sicilian message. It means the cows were snitching to the USDA.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've always wondered if these events are tied to some religious or semi-religious organization. Maybe not the Masons but something like that. Creepers who get off meeting at secret places and doing weird shiat to animals (when they want it to be found) or people (when they don't)
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lengue tacos?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tongues, lips, and a**holes?  Someone was making hotdogs at home
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have there been any sightings of Foo Fighters?
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You need cow arshole? I have friend in alley that can get you 5.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: ""Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks," the sheriff's office said. "

I find this claim hard to believe.


Fire ants will leave sun bleached bones poking out of dried rawhide in days with cattle.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Congratulations, you now have coyotes in the area.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Congratulations, you now have coyotes in the area.


Coyotes with an anal fetish? Kinky!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alechemist: Lengue tacos?


Here's the problem we face: people who love lengua would never let a whole cow go to waste.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't believe people don't know that this is the handiwork of the grey aliens, who hover overhead in their black triangle ships and extract these tissues for the DNA "mixture" that fills those huge vats that they grow their clones in. I can't believe people don't know that.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: I've always wondered if these events are tied to some religious or semi-religious organization. Maybe not the Masons but something like that. Creepers who get off meeting at secret places and doing weird shiat to animals (when they want it to be found) or people (when they don't)


Santaria?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
typical cattle mutilation. yes, this is the work of aliens
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ooh ooh. I actually had this one still on my phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some one must really want some beef tongue to eat.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Texas needs an SVU to solve this: Special Vache Unit.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just go to the last line of the article.

An FBI agent who investigated an earlier wave of mysterious cattle deaths on tribal lands told The Associated Press that there was no indication that anything other than common predators were behind the deaths.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And we just sit here without opposable thumbs!
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aliens are attracted to livestock and farm boys.

Farm boys are attracted to livestock and aliens.

That's a loooove triangle right out of a black and white movie with a hardboiled plot.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: ""Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks," the sheriff's office said. "

I find this claim hard to believe.


If they were given Texass water, the scavengers could probably smell the toxins.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You've got a rancher dick flopping conflict. Cattle are grazing on contested land.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puffy999: I've always wondered if these events are tied to some religious or semi-religious organization. Maybe not the Masons but something like that. Creepers who get off meeting at secret places and doing weird shiat to animals (when they want it to be found) or people (when they don't)


User name... makes me wonder if you want to confess something.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Tongues, lips, and a**holes?  Someone was making hotdogs at home


That authentic flavor!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: ""Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks," the sheriff's office said. "

I find this claim hard to believe.


I don't believe the ranchers but I belive a rancher would say something like that
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: puffy999: I've always wondered if these events are tied to some religious or semi-religious organization. Maybe not the Masons but something like that. Creepers who get off meeting at secret places and doing weird shiat to animals (when they want it to be found) or people (when they don't)

Santaria?


I don't practice Santaria.
I ain't got no crystal skull,
But aliens ruined Indiana Jones 4, 'cause cow assholes...

/got nuttin
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meanwhile these cows are pretty fiesty...

cows & cows & cows
Youtube FavUpD_IjVY
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Meanwhile these cows are pretty fiesty...

[YouTube video: cows & cows & cows]


The most unsettling part of the video is the electro-demented-clown music, honestly. If you watch it on mute it's mostly bizarre and amusing. With the soundtrack it's a hellish fever dream.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't believe this story.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Birds might not go for the tongues but they would definitely scavange the eyeballs. Mice and rats go right into a carcass like they would a cheese.Farmers, journalists and cops just don't know much about scavengers.

Ants can eat anything, including the hides and bones.

The clean-up crew goes to work in sequence, starting with the easy scavenging and finishing with the bare bones.

I was a Fortean Times reader for over a decade before Fark and slowly worked my way through interveening stages like New of the Weird, Sherped, Dave Barry and Weird Florida. If there is a scientific explanation for any journalistic or woo-woo phenomenon, I learned it from the best anomalists.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: You've got a rancher dick flopping conflict. Cattle are grazing on contested land.


Yeah, something like that.  They have a lot of bullets they need to use on something, and coyotes, foxes, badgers, prairie dogs, and stray dogs will work.
 
