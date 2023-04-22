 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Don't call the police if your business gets robbed in Buenos Aires, apparently they will think you need more robbing   (odditycentral.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Or anywhere, really.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how you can tell this happened in a third world country and not the U.S.?
The cops got arrested and the money returned
 
Monocultured
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Or anywhere, really.


This. Cops get real klepty when they think they control the situation. Endless videos online of them stealing shiat while evicting people and "investigating."
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is there ever a reason to call the police if you aren't in the 1%?

Even as a white person of fairly substantial means I look on the police with suspicion because that's what they've bred into me. I find it hard to imagine anyone else seeing them as anything but the biggest gang in America.

And yea any cops reading this, here's my "I opt out of 911 help" card signed and validated, because it's not like you farking losers would show up in time to do anything anyway. That's why I have dogs and a crossbow, because I fear republicans and have contempt for police.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you have a problem and you call the pigs, now you have two problems.

ACAB.
 
Anenu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headline is 16 words to long.
 
