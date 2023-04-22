 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Going forward, your Instacart deliveries will be thrown to the curb as quickly as possible so the driver can escape to safety   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Law, NBC, safety of the entire Instacart community, girlfriend Diamond D'arville, Instacart Saturday, Broward County, Davie police, immediate action  
589 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2023 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)



Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"With our patented slingshot-based ballistic system, your groceries won't let anything stand in their way!*"

*window repair not included.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: "With our patented slingshot-based ballistic system, your groceries won't let anything stand in their way!*"

*window repair not included.


Watch out for the frozen turkey.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somaticasual: "With our patented slingshot-based ballistic system, your groceries won't let anything stand in their way!*"

*window repair not included.


Coming soon to consoles: Instacart Adventures
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Somaticasual: "With our patented slingshot-based ballistic system, your groceries won't let anything stand in their way!*"

*window repair not included.

Coming soon to consoles: Instacart Adventures
[media.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thought of the moment : It would be deeply funny if they brought back paperboy as a serious first person shooter...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Somaticasual: "With our patented slingshot-based ballistic system, your groceries won't let anything stand in their way!*"

*window repair not included.

Coming soon to consoles: Instacart Adventures
[media.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Man, Paperboy on the NES was my favorite game growing up. I was awesome at it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when are you going to disarm all the assholes, america? canada is looking at you, aghast.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn't do anything because we were on their property," D'arville told WTVJ."

So why the fark do we bother to pay people like you then, Detective?  Just farking curious
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with people? And I mean this quite sincerely, beyond Floriduh. What are people drinking or smoking that suddenly "person in driveway" = COME OUT SHOOTING!!!!

It wasn't like this even two months ago and no, it was not. This has just started happening. It has not "always been this way for black people" and you know it. This is extremely new.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with people? And I mean this quite sincerely, beyond Floriduh. What are people drinking or smoking that suddenly "person in driveway" = COME OUT SHOOTING!!!!

It wasn't like this even two months ago and no, it was not. This has just started happening. It has not "always been this way for black people" and you know it. This is extremely new.


Can't imagine what could be going on here.

cloudfront.mediamatters.orgView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As written, the Florida "stand your ground" isn't supposed to let people just shoot at trespassers

But the trespassers were black so ...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby what do you mean 'going forward'?  Thought thrown to the curb was part of Signature Service by DoorDash
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with people? And I mean this quite sincerely, beyond Floriduh. What are people drinking or smoking that suddenly "person in driveway" = COME OUT SHOOTING!!!!

It wasn't like this even two months ago and no, it was not. This has just started happening. It has not "always been this way for black people" and you know it. This is extremely new.

Can't imagine what could be going on here.

[cloudfront.mediamatters.org image 850x474]


"stupid, cousin-farking, terrorists"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with people? And I mean this quite sincerely, beyond Floriduh. What are people drinking or smoking that suddenly "person in driveway" = COME OUT SHOOTING!!!!


Sorry, my home is my castle. If you're on my property, I can kill you. I don't even need a reason. Maybe I don't like your shirt. BLAM! That's what freedom is!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is the food okay?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
like pushing cargo crates out the back of a C-130 onto the runway so the plane can immediately take off again without ever stopping.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lets play a new game.  Stop in someones driveway and see if you get shot at. No one wins!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Florida. They're trying to out-Texas Texas.

Now, if someone of great importance were to get themselves shot, I'd wager they'd repeal that f*cked-up law in a f*cking heartbeat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn't do anything because we were on their property," D'arville told WTVJ."

So why the fark do we bother to pay people like you then, Detective?  Just farking curious


Is it me, or did the article make it sound like they left in their vehicle and the shooter chased him?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was looking for the shot put delivery instructions meme. Didn't find it.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn't do anything because we were on their property," D'arville told WTVJ."

So why the fark do we bother to pay people like you then, Detective?  Just farking curious

Is it me, or did the article make it sound like they left in their vehicle and the shooter chased him?


And he shot at them, but i guess that's not unlawful.
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A well-regulated militia, being necessary to shoot at anyone who trespasses on your lawn, the right of everyone to be killed by weapons of war, shall not be infringed.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kb7rky: It's Florida. They're trying to out-Texas Texas.


I bet Vegas would book that at even money.

Talk about a perfect matchup.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The detective is an asshole.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The right wing and white supremacists have poisoned an entire generation.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Floki: The detective is an asshole.


Technically it's called "hella Florida"
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Floki: The detective is an asshole.


fark the police
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: kb7rky: It's Florida. They're trying to out-Texas Texas.

I bet Vegas would book that at even money.

Talk about a perfect matchup.


In Texas,I think, last week a pair of high school cheerleaders got shot after they walked up to the wrong car.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with people? And I mean this quite sincerely, beyond Floriduh. What are people drinking or smoking that suddenly "person in driveway" = COME OUT SHOOTING!!!!

It wasn't like this even two months ago and no, it was not. This has just started happening. It has not "always been this way for black people" and you know it. This is extremely new.


It's the relentless 24-7 fearmongering by politicians and media outlets of a certain brand.
Be very afraid of illegals, gays, brown people, homeless, CRT, environmentalists, the caravan, trans folks, socialists, Muslims, China, EVs, gun grabbers, pizza parlors, Bud Light, replacement theory, the (Dixie) Chicks and the list goes on and on, and to top it, add #2A and #standyourground to the mix.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn't do anything because we were on their property," D'arville told WTVJ."

So why the fark do we bother to pay people like you then, Detective?  Just farking curious


Detective told them what he already knew for certain: in Florida, a white guy shooting at a Black man on his own property is absolutely covered by "stand your ground" law. DA would never file the charges.

Especially White on Black in Florida. Well, 99% certain. If you want 100%, it has to be Texas.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell is wrong with people? And I mean this quite sincerely, beyond Floriduh. What are people drinking or smoking that suddenly "person in driveway" = COME OUT SHOOTING!!!!

It wasn't like this even two months ago and no, it was not. This has just started happening. It has not "always been this way for black people" and you know it. This is extremely new.


Once the first person got away with it, the dam broke.

This will begin to happen hourly in "stand your ground" states, so long as you stay on your property.

Kid walking home from school on the sidewalk in front of your house?

BLAM BLAM BLAM

One less kid
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, so, delivery people should just expect to be shot at, because it's legal? What?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kb7rky: It's Florida. They're trying to out-Texas Texas.

Now, if someone of great importance were to get themselves shot, I'd wager they'd repeal that f*cked-up law in a f*cking heartbeat.


You have to do the math:

Is the shooter of greater importance than the victim? No charges.

Is the victim of greater importance than the shooter? Well, then you have to throw race, gender, and orientation into the math. But they're not going to repeal the law because someone famous got killed. They'll find something to invalidate SYG in that single case, and the shooter will get a misdemeanor so that he can keep his guns.
 
