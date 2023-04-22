 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Sure, your husband is in the ER, but if he doesn't complete the delivery he might get a 1-star rating and at that point, would he even want to survive?   (newsweek.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Accident, Reddit, Employment, Customer, Traffic collision, Internet, Online food ordering, husband's DoorDash order  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2023 at 6:50 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To the support worker in Bangladesh who was responding, "emergency room" may have been a fully foreign concept. That, and the support person probably had three layers of management standing over them shouting "make sure they complete the order!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A call center script leaves very little room for humanity...
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown: To the support worker in Bangladesh who was responding, "emergency room" may have been a fully foreign concept. That, and the support person probably had three layers of management standing over them shouting "make sure they complete the order!"


Maybe he should have connected with ADT, the press release suggested - they're the ones that call 911 for them after all:

southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a trick.  The wife was the ER surgeon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That turned into an ad for ADT quickly.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.