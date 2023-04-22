 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Flight attendant locks ex-FBI agent's wife, son in plane bathroom for causing a "terrorist" incident. Something about changing a diaper   (nypost.com) divider line
22
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Only adds to the many reasons I do not fly American Airlines.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's the NY Post, which means this headline had add much credibility as one that mentions Bat Boy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll be she didn't get a first class meal either. Steerage pax have to use the aft lav.

As a former airline pilot, I know how to get into a locked lavatory but I've never heard of locking someone inside. I have no idea what that means.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Terrorist? WTF did that kid eat?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyclometh: It's the NY Post, which means this headline had add much credibility as one that mentions Bat Boy.


You can tell it's the post because they include this line:

"Once avid travelers, the couple now fears flying and questions whether they should be teaching their children Farsi."

The real 'murican audience that frequents the post is probably cheering because they didn't speak 'murican.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She looks like a model. Oh, she is a model.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: Terrorist? WTF did that kid eat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I changed a couple of diapers that could have been considered bomb-like.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size



I believe her and I'm pretty sure the bigoted sky waitress is chud looking beast.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: She looks like a model. Oh, she is a model.


latinamodelmagazine.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Parent, to child: "Oh, did my widdle honey-schmookums go boom-boom? You make a boom-boom in your undies!"
Flight crew: "UNDERWEAR BOMBER! TERRORIST! WHARRGARBL!"

/cue Curb Your Enthusiasm music
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Cyclometh: It's the NY Post, which means this headline had add much credibility as one that mentions Bat Boy.

You can tell it's the post because they include this line:

"Once avid travelers, the couple now fears flying and questions whether they should be teaching their children Farsi."

The real 'murican audience that frequents the post is probably cheering because they didn't speak 'murican.


They especially shouldn't be learning no terrorist Arabic numbers!
media.snopes.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: hardinparamedic: Cyclometh: It's the NY Post, which means this headline had add much credibility as one that mentions Bat Boy.

You can tell it's the post because they include this line:

"Once avid travelers, the couple now fears flying and questions whether they should be teaching their children Farsi."

The real 'murican audience that frequents the post is probably cheering because they didn't speak 'murican.

They especially shouldn't be learning no terrorist Arabic numbers!
[media.snopes.com image 583x409]


They're used by the dreaded terrorist organization known as Al Gebra. Clearly they're evil!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But no, she's not one of those types that will do anything they can to get attention.  And by anything, I mean an-y-thing.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...riiiiiight.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll be she didn't get a first class meal either. Steerage pax have to use the aft lav.

As a former airline pilot, I know how to get into a locked lavatory but I've never heard of locking someone inside. I have no idea what that means.


You don't understand the concept of a locked door?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Mrs. Snipes: Terrorist? WTF did that kid eat?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Article doesn't say if it was #1 or 2. For all we know, it could've been an acid attack.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: They especially shouldn't be learning no terrorist Arabic numbers!


You're probably thinking of Indian Numerals, which were adopted/adapted by Arabs.

Personally, I think Roman Numerals are sexy.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Responding officers only softened their approach after he requested to be taken to the airport's FBI substation and the officers realized he had law enforcement experience.

Why are we treating ex-law enforcement officers and their spouses differently from everyone else?

No, wait, let me rephrase that:

Why are we pretending it's okay that police treat ex-law enforcement officers and their spouses differently from everyone else?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Waaaaay back before 9/11 was even a thought in Al and Bob Qaeda's eyes, I found and saved a newspaper article about a German guy and a bathroom emergency. Due to very patchy English skills and idioms not translating well. He accidentally told them he had to go so bad the "roof will blow off". Poor dude was obviously arrested upon landing. Nowadays, he'd probably be crucified and left beside the runway as a warning to others.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: As a former airline pilot, I know how to get into a locked lavatory but I've never heard of locking someone inside. I have no idea what that means.


It's got to be just a way to lock the door from the outside. If the lav is out of service, it's a latch or lock or something that bars the door closed to people can't use it.
 
