(BBC-US) Hero With his entire squad incapacitated and with Russians overwhelming his position, Pavel Kuzin uses his giant brass balls to buy time for his wounded comrades to be rescued   (bbc.com) divider line
    Hero, NATO, Russia, BBC, Soldier, Troop, Weapon, Soviet Union, World War I  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ghost of Salomon is with them.

special-ops.orgView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
soldiers at forward positions run out of ammunition while trying to repel numerous wave attacks.

The Ukrainians had reached their preset kill limit.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can only hope that he killed many of the attacking forces.

/assumes that there will be some monument to heroes like him and Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych
//that's the guy who sacrificed himself to blow up a bridge early in the war
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I can only hope that he killed many of the attacking forces.

/assumes that there will be some monument to heroes like him and Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych
//that's the guy who sacrificed himself to blow up a bridge early in the war


Sounds like he took several orcs with him
 
Befuddled
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This war sounds like a combination of the worst parts of World War One and the worst parts of the Eastern Front of World War Two.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I propose that the filter allow the worth "F*uck," unmodified, when paired with "Russia" but then I propose a lot of silly stuff so, um, yeah.

F*uck Russia.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Befuddled: This war sounds like a combination of the worst parts of World War One and the worst parts of the Eastern Front of World War Two.


It is not even in the same universe as either of those conflicts alone let alone both combined.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So it was a classic Russian victory: the Ukrainians ran out of bullets before the Russians ran out of men, all to obtain an insignificant stretch of land in a city that only matters because Russia decided it had to be taken.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: So it was a classic Russian victory: the Ukrainians ran out of bullets before the Russians ran out of men, all to obtain an insignificant stretch of land in a city that only matters because Russia decided it had to be taken.


Something tells me that when this is over it's going to turn out that even more Russian people were sacrificed on this stupid war than anyone externally even thought. I bet their casualties will have exceeded our estimates by a large amount.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Befuddled: This war sounds like a combination of the worst parts of World War One and the worst parts of the Eastern Front of World War Two.

It is not even in the same universe as either of those conflicts alone let alone both combined.


Trench warfare like WWI and Russian human wave attacks like WWII
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And now he is dead.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: qorkfiend: Befuddled: This war sounds like a combination of the worst parts of World War One and the worst parts of the Eastern Front of World War Two.

It is not even in the same universe as either of those conflicts alone let alone both combined.

Trench warfare like WWI and Russian human wave attacks like WWII


Just because trenches are involved does not make something akin to "the worst parts of WWI"
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Find the Cost of Freedom
Youtube GMfvYxK9Zoo
 
Psylence
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: And now he is dead.


And he will be remembered.

Will you?
 
