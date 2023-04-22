 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   Yet again, not a drag queen
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Church members and neighbors are in shock after the pastor of a Franklin church was arrested for sexually exploiting minors.

I'm not.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I say we completely elliminate churches from the equation
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Church of Christ, Southern Baptist, Catholic Church: Why am I seeing a pattern here?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep asking people who equate drag queens with a danger to children to count the number of times a drag queen has been arrested for SA against a child, and then do the same for church leaders. Not since the beginning of the Catholic scandal or anything. Just in the last decade or so. Then we can see, between Drag story hour and church, which is more dangerous for kids.

None of them ever take me up on it, for some reason.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: I keep asking people who equate drag queens with a danger to children to count the number of times a drag queen has been arrested for SA against a child, and then do the same for church leaders. Not since the beginning of the Catholic scandal or anything. Just in the last decade or so. Then we can see, between Drag story hour and church, which is more dangerous for kids.

None of them ever take me up on it, for some reason.


Because they don't care, this isn't about children...this is about hate and punching down.

Evil is evil
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Bill Lee: "See, this is proof we need to crack down more on the transgendered activists! They're so afraid they haven't molested one kid yet!"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden needs to issue an EO requiring members of a church to execute their pastor or pope or whatever if they are convicted of child sex crimes.  With their bear hands.  They must literally rip the pedo apart with their bear hands.  If they are not strong enough to literally tear an arm off, they have to scratch and scratch at the flesh until they can get their fingers in the meat and start tearing.

Don't want to have to execute your Pope?  Don't do stupid shiat like believe in religion.  Or police your leaders better.

And yes, I would gladly execute a pedo with my bear hands.  After a fair trial and conviction of course.  I would make them know they are being executed.  They would know fear and terror.  I will be Biden's sin eater.  If he doesn't have the heart to make the EO, all he needs to do is give me the power somehow.  Declare martial law, because we are in a national emergency.  Give me powers to fix the nation, by any means necessary.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this, and to do this so obviously on the church's wi-fi," Leddy said.

Um, because the internets didn't become big until the late '90's
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Church of Christ, Southern Baptist, Catholic Church: Why am I seeing a pattern here?


The pattern seems to be Christian.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Church of Christ, Southern Baptist, Catholic Church: Why am I seeing a pattern here?


They're all heretics

/Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean all you have to do is google it and you can find drag queens molesting kids.  A sicko can be any profession.

Drag queen storytime reader once charged with child sex assault

Drag Queen arrested for child sexual abuse.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, below that story on the same page, lies this one. Also not a drag queen, so a twofer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These dicks go into the profession to have access to kids
See also, coaches, teachers, Boy Scout leaders(as a former Boy Scout and I really hope my youngest guests to eagle, I hate them, and the shiats who's covered it up, a fuking lot)

The people interviewed in the article are rampaging idiots
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Biden needs to issue an EO requiring members of a church to execute their pastor or pope or whatever if they are convicted of child sex crimes.  With their bear hands.  They must literally rip the pedo apart with their bear hands.  If they are not strong enough to literally tear an arm off, they have to scratch and scratch at the flesh until they can get their fingers in the meat and start tearing.

Don't want to have to execute your Pope?  Don't do stupid shiat like believe in religion.  Or police your leaders better.

And yes, I would gladly execute a pedo with my bear hands.  After a fair trial and conviction of course.  I would make them know they are being executed.  They would know fear and terror.  I will be Biden's sin eater.  If he doesn't have the heart to make the EO, all he needs to do is give me the power somehow.  Declare martial law, because we are in a national emergency.  Give me powers to fix the nation, by any means necessary.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Get 'im!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, my goodness. Are children safe anywhere?" Debby Leddy, a church member who lives near the church, said.

Seems someone hadn't been following the news the last 1500 years

You want your children to be safe? Keep them the hell away from clergy and "conservative" politicians
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the obvious answer is to lower the age of consent/marriage to 18 months.   This is something every church could agree on.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird. Projecting their own misdeeds on others is so unlike conservatives.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I mean all you have to do is google it and you can find drag queens molesting kids.  A sicko can be any profession.

Drag queen storytime reader once charged with child sex assault

Drag Queen arrested for child sexual abuse.


It's not that it can't be a drag queen, it's the ratio. You can probably find a hundred youth pastors for each drag queen.

Hence "still not a drag queen."
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well I'll be a monkey's uncle; weirdos who parade around in stupid costumes and gold jewelry ARE molesting our children. Thank you, conservatives, for sounding the alarm about dangerous predators who enjoy reading fairy tales to children.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who else would know more about child grooming/predators than the Church?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: "When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this, and to do this so obviously on the church's wi-fi," Leddy said.

Um, because the internets didn't become big until the late '90's


So...drag queens invented the internet to trick priests into being deceived by satan himself? I didn't expect drag queens to be like that, but now we see their true colors, as it were?
 
Number 216
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I mean all you have to do is google it and you can find drag queens molesting kids.  A sicko can be any profession.

Drag queen storytime reader once charged with child sex assault

Drag Queen arrested for child sexual abuse.


Wow you sure showed us

2 examples of "drag queens" versus how many thousands of priests that get moved around once they're discovered to be sexually assaulting kids
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Church members in shock about pastor's arrest on child sex charges


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Diasdiem
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With all the youth ministers, pastors, and church employees that get arrested for child sex charges, if Republicans really wanted to protect children instead of banning drag shows they'd ban Sunday school.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Number 216: i_dig_chicks: I mean all you have to do is google it and you can find drag queens molesting kids.  A sicko can be any profession.

Drag queen storytime reader once charged with child sex assault

Drag Queen arrested for child sexual abuse.

Wow you sure showed us

2 examples of "drag queens" versus how many thousands of priests that get moved around once they're discovered to be sexually assaulting kids


Now you're moving the fence. We have two examples. That's negated the assertion that drag queens never sa children.

We win forever. And now we get to require church attendence in order to vote.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The GOP's dark money oppressors want transgenderism banned because it lowers the number of oops babies that are born.

Their entire grift hinges on a massive influx of oops babies (and to some extent undocumented people) bum rushing local governments demanding services.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x500]


What's a "drag bar"?

Sounds like an after market accessory for an F-150.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I mean all you have to do is google it and you can find drag queens molesting kids.  A sicko can be any profession.

Drag queen storytime reader once charged with child sex assault

Drag Queen arrested for child sexual abuse.


It can be but the church is the only one that I'm aware of aside from Boy Scout leader to systemically appear to endorse the behavior by just moving the accused to a different church and trying to bury the story.

Southern Baptist church covered up about 700 claims, and that's more recent history.

So yeah any job statistically will have a wacko in it, but few jobs will contort themselves to keep those wackos employed and without consequences. Mostly just the church and the cops.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You tell her Wonder Woman!
I worshipped you as a child in the 70's and I still do!
You're a wonder Wonder Woman.
 
docilej
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...because if it was a drag queen we'd be reading about a church shooting.
 
Number 216
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this

It was happening, I assure you. The only thing that's changed is the frequency of the reporting, not the amount of abuse.
 
vrax [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: AirForceVet: Church of Christ, Southern Baptist, Catholic Church: Why am I seeing a pattern here?

The pattern seems to be Christian.


Eh, it's a type of person and their psychology, not simply being "Christian", which is why the abuse of children exists the world over.  Just like how the conservative tendency to lack the capacity for empathy drives a lot of the ideology.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: "When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this, and to do this so obviously on the church's wi-fi," Leddy said.

Um, because the internets didn't become big until the late '90's


And also, they did do things like this...they just weren't caught, and it wasn't made national news, and they likely gaslit children who came forward.

"No, not the man of god!  Surely you must be misremembering. Or maybe you're a tool of Satan! You wicked child!"
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x500]


or bowling alleys
 
Cythraul
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

If he is, he's one of the ugliest drag queens I've seen in a while.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this . . ."

When are people going to figure out that there's no such thing as "the good old days", just the days when we were more naive and ignorant?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: FTA: "When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this . . ."

When are people going to figure out that there's no such thing as "the good old days", just the days when we were more naive and ignorant?


Or days when those who did the abusing had  enough power to prevent their exposure to the public.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Number 216: Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x500]

[Fark user image image 425x178]


Thou sayest it, not I
 
Madatude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drag your children to bars -- take church, not!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I hope that they get him the help he needs and some sort of guidance because definitely something has to be wrong," Leddy said.

I wonder if she feels the same way about other criminals. Does she feel they should get the help and guidance they need? Or should they just go to jail or be executed.?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I keep asking people who equate drag queens with a danger to children to count the number of times a drag queen has been arrested for SA against a child, and then do the same for church leaders. Not since the beginning of the Catholic scandal or anything. Just in the last decade or so. Then we can see, between Drag story hour and church, which is more dangerous for kids.

None of them ever take me up on it, for some reason.


There's one they like to point to.  It's from like 2017.  I don't remember particulars, but it was someone who was on the sex offender registry that was attending the events/reading.  I don't remember if they actually did something while there, just that they were on sex offender registry.

I'm not defending or down playing, that was a major failure on the parts of the organizers, but it's the one they point to as the example of the danger they prove.

Which is ridiculous because in the years since you can easily find dozens upon dozens of incidents like in linked story and not a single one of the people who are calling for the banning of drag in any form or fashion will call for the banning of churches or even kids from attending church.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, my goodness. Are children safe anywhere?" Debby Leddy, a church member who lives near the church, said.

Not at church. Have you not been paying attention?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Number 216: Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x500]

[Fark user image image 425x178]


And where she makes her living.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this, and to do this so obviously on the church's wi-fi," Leddy said.

That's because the church didn't have wi-fi when you were growing up.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: When I was growing up, my father was a pastor and never did you hear anything like this

It was happening, I assure you. The only thing that's changed is the frequency of the reporting, not the amount of abuse.


Name checks out.
 
Artist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep. No drag queens.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


My best friend was molested by a Catholic priest......
 
Picklehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is no better place for the devil to hide than a church.
 
